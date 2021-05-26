Kelly Clarkson is set to succeed Ellen DeGeneres in her coveted television slot by Fall 2022. Just recently, DeGeneres announced that the was putting an end to The Ellen DeGeneres Show at the end of its 19th season. There had been speculation that Clarkson would be replacing Ellen with The Kelly Clarkson Show, which currently airs in 100% of the country across 200 stations. The news has since been made official with NBC confirming the rumors.

"These are remarkable achievements for a talk show in its second season," said Valari Staab, President, NBCUniversal Local, referring to The Kelly Clarkson Show's recent two-season renewal. "We look forward to Ellen DeGeneres' 19th seasonpaired with Kelly Clarkson for what is sure to be a blockbuster year. By 2022, The Kelly Clarkson Show will be the star of our daytime entertainment schedules and an asset to our early afternoon newscasts."

Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, added: "The Kelly Clarkson Show is one of the most optimistic success stories in first-run syndication. It is a treasured part of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios offering and we are proud to partner with the NBC Owned Television Stations group to continue the show's success. Kelly and our entire production team put their heart, intent and incredible passion into making a show that resonates with people of all ages, cultures and backgrounds. We're working on some big plans for season 3 and are looking forward to becoming the premier show in daytime for years to come."

Breaking out as the inaugural winner of American Idol with tons of subsequent success in the music industry, Kelly Clarkson has since switched her attention to daytime television. She launched The Kelly Clarkson Show to instant success in 2019, premiering as the most-watched talk show in seven years. It has also earned three Daytime Emmy Awards, including an Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host award for Clarkson.

Per NBC, The Kelly Clarkson Show features Kelly as she "uses her gift of connection to bring viewers something new: a fun, energetic show that breaks with tradition. In each episode audiences will experience an hour full of remarkable stories, celebrity guests, spontaneous surprises, humor, heart and, of course, good music. It's like a weekday brunch party with a fascinating guest list of people who would otherwise never meet."

Ellen coming to an end does not come as a surprise for many. Last year, the daytime talk show was at the center of controversy when several former staffers alleged mistreatment from the producers. An internal investigation was conducted and three high-level producers were fired, but the reputation of the show may have been irreparably damaged. Viewership has plummeted since the start of season 18.

Even so, DeGeneres says the decision to end Ellen has been a long time coming. Speaking with THR, the talk show host says working on the series just isn't "a challenge anymore." She also insists she wanted to stop after season 16, only agreeing to stay on board until season 19 and that's it.

"I was going to stop after season 16. That was going to be my last season and they wanted to sign for four more years and I said I'd sign for maybe for one," DeGeneres said. "They were saying there was no way to sign for one. 'We can't do that with the affiliates and the stations need more of a commitment.' So, we [settled] on three more years and I knew that would be my last. That's been the plan all along. And everybody kept saying, even when I signed, 'You know, that's going to be 19, don't you want to just go to 20? It's a good number.' So is 19."

The Ellen DeGeneres Show will end its run in 2022, followed by The Kelly Clarkson Show taking its spot. This news comes to us from Deadline.