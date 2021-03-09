Are we ever going to see Kelly Marie Tran as Rose in the Star Wars galaxy again? Don't bet on it. Not so much because Disney and Lucasfilm wouldn't want it to happen but because Tran seems to have moved on in many ways from that part of her life. As Tran tells it, she's just a different person now and that could make it difficult to step back into those shoes once again.

Kelly Marie Tran is currently supporting the release of Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon, in which she voices the title role. Tran recently did an interview with voiceover artist Cissy Jones. During the conversation, Tran was asked about a possible return to the role of Rose Tico down the line. Here's what she had to say about it.

"I miss Rose. I maybe miss who I was when I played her. I feel like, sometimes, I don't know that I could play her now. I feel like I'm different. I think so many times in our lifetimes, we are constantly growing and learning and, again, the realm of human experience is so limitless, you can be so many different people at one time but, when I think about Rose specifically and who I was then and how I was able to tap into certain parts of myself, I don't know if I could play her again. I miss parts of her."

That's not an outright no, though it certainly seems to be leaning that way. For one, Disney and Lucasfilm have moved away from the Skywalker saga following the release of 2019's The Rise of Skywalker. Rose is present during the sequel trilogy timeline. So, unless we get a new project that takes place in or around that timeline, it's easy to see how it might be tough to plug Rose into Star Wars again, in the near future anyway.

Another important thing to remember is that Kelly Marie Tran was attacked viciously online. From the time she was cast in The Last Jedi right up through the end of The Rise of Skywalker, angry trolls aimed their aggression at the actor. So much so that she quit social media altogether. And Tran has made it clear that she has no plans to return to social media. Understandably, Tran might have reservations about returning to the franchise, given how ugly it got for her at times.

What we know for sure is that Lucasfilm has a slew of projects coming down the pipeline. Series such as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, The Book of Boba Fett and more for Disney+. They also have movies such as Rogue Squadron and an untitled one from Taika Waitititi on the way. Not to mention several video games in development. So there could very well be room for Rose Tico in the future, be it in a TV show, movie or even a video game. You can check out the full interview from the IGN YouTube channel.