Kelly Marie Tran fans are claiming that she had more time on screen during the Academy Awards than she did in The Rise of Skywalker. Rian Johnson took Tran and gave her Rose Tico character a pretty big role in 2017's The Last Jedi. J.J. Abrams praised Johnson for the decision, only to seemingly place her on the sidelines in the final installment of the Skywalker Saga. Star Wars fans were quick to take notice, with one person even bringing in a stopwatch to figure out exactly how much screen time she received.

Last night's Oscars featured Kelly Marie Tran as a presenter, where she had a significant role. Her fans were quick to post on social media that the Academy gave her more time and lines than J.J. Abrams did in The Rise of Skywalker. "The Oscars made better use of Kelly Marie Tran's comedic talent than Star Wars," says one fan. Another person chimed in with a pretty good Jeopardy joke. "'Kelly Marie Tran is next:' I'll take things J.J. Abrams rarely said on the set of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker for $100, Alex."

Kelly Marie Tran was on screen in The Rise of Skywalker for 76 seconds, or one minute and 16 seconds. This even includes every time that she was in the frame without lines. She nearly had eleven minutes of screen time in The Last Jedi for comparison. That's a pretty big difference from the last time around and it made some fans angry at Abrams for supposedly pandering to a more negative faction of Star Wars fans.

Star Wars 9 co-writer Chris Terrio revealed why Kelly Marie Tran's Roe Tico isn't in the movie as much as last time. "One of the reasons that Rose has a few less scenes than we would like her to have has to do with the difficulty of using Carrie Fisher's footage in the way we wanted to," said Terrio. You can read the rest of what Terrio had to say about Tran's role below.

"We wanted Rose to be the anchor at the rebel base who was with Leia. We thought we couldn't leave Leia at the base without any of the principals who we love, so Leia and Rose were working together. As the process evolved, a few scenes we'd written with Rose and Leia turned out to not meet the standard of photorealism that we'd hoped for. Those scenes, unfortunately, fell out of the film."

Kelly Marie Tran is largely absent from The Rise of Skywalker, so it was nice to see her have more of an active role on the 92nd Academy Awards with Roots drummer Questlove. Star Wars fans have since simmered down about the last movie, but there are still some pretty heated arguments going on to this day, which will probably go on for years. You can check out an image of Tran's Oscars dress below, thanks to the E! Entertainment Twitter account. You can also see her fans defending her below too.

