Hollywood is in mourning following the sad news that actor Kelly Preston, star of Twins, Jerry Maguire and Gotti, has passed away at the age of 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer. Co-stars and other industry figures have been posting tributes to the beloved star on their social media accounts, with action icon Arnold Schwarzenegger saying, "Kelly Preston was extraordinary. I was lucky enough to star with her and direct her, and her talent was off the charts. She had such a big heart, she was a wonderful wife and mother, and my thoughts are with John and the whole family."

Kelly Preston played Marnie Mason alongside Schwarzenegger in the 1988 buddy comedy Twins, with their two characters ending up in a romantic relationship in the movie.

Sleepless in Seattle and Jingle All The Way star Rita Wilson shared a heartfelt tribute to Preston saying, "Sweet Kelly. God rest your soul. You will be so missed." Wilson starred alongside Preston in the 2009 Disney comedy Old Dogs, which also starred Preston's real-life husband John Travolta.

Russell Crowe offered his condolences, summing up how many in the entertainment industry felt about Preston with the Gladiator star saying, "Kelly Preston. Can't remember where, but, met first in late '92 I think. Such a lovely person. In 1995 we auditioned together for Breaking Up, Salma Hayek got that gig. I havent seen her much, but when I did, she was always the same sparkly eyed gem. Love to her family. R.I.P."

Kelly Preston's daughter Ella Travolta, who also made an appearance in Old Dogs, also shared a loving tribute to her mother saying, "I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you. Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy. Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama."

Preston had been privately battling breast cancer for two years. "On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer," a family representative has said in an official statement. "Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends," the family representative continued. "She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time."

Preston is survived by her husband John Travolta and their two children, daughter Ella, 20, and 9-year-old son Benjamin. The news of Preston's came from People.

Shocked by this sad news. Kelly was such a bright loving soul, a talented actress, and a loving mom and wife. My heart breaks for her family who have already known such sadness and grief. Join me in sending them love and strength. #RIP#KellyPrestonhttps://t.co/DndcfOtlOn — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) July 13, 2020

Such sad news about Kelly Preston. She & John Travolta had one of the most enduring (29 year) Hollywood marriages & were two of the nicest, most genuine people in the business. Gutted for him. pic.twitter.com/eTi6ljGEPz — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 13, 2020

So sad for my pal Travolta. So hurt for his families loss. Kelly is a gem of so many facets. My families prayers and love to you and the family JT. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) July 13, 2020

Goodbye to my beautiful friend Kelly Preston pic.twitter.com/ghNanZKDep — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) July 13, 2020

The loss of Kelly Preston is like losing sunshine. My sincere and most profound condolences to friends and family. Sharon — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) July 13, 2020

I’m saddened to hear that Kelly Preston died so young. I loved working with her on Sky High. She was truly kind, passionate, and talented, and she brought light to the lives of everyone around her. My heart goes out to John and their family. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/C4ipOp2KOc — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) July 13, 2020

I’m unbelievably saddened by the news that Kelly Preston has passed and at such a young age. A beautiful and kind person I was fortunate enough to have known. My heart breaks for John and the kids 💔❤️ pic.twitter.com/kDophIwa6y — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) July 13, 2020