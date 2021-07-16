Kel Mitchell celebrated the 25th anniversary of Kenan & Kel in the most perfect way possible - he picked up some orange soda. Between 1996 and 2000, Mitchell and his Good Burger co-star Kenan Thompson starred on the Nickelodeon sitcom for four seasons and 65 episodes. Kel's character, Kel Kimble, was known for his obsession with orange soda, often rhetorically asking himself the question, "Who loves orange soda?"

Looking back at the sitcom 25 years to the day its very first episode premiered on Nickelodeon, Kel Mitchell was reminded by his character's love for orange soda. He then had to celebrate the occasion by heading to the Circle K to pick up a 2-liter, which he flashes along with his bicep in a new photo posted to Instagram. The actor also encouraged his fans to take similar pictures with orange soda to celebrate 25 years of Kenan & Kel.

"Today is the 25 anniversary of the first episode of Kenan & Kel!" Mitchell wrote in the caption. "Celebrate by hugging some orange soda with your bicep in a photo shoot at your home while playing a 90's mix! Well that's what I did today and I got my orange soda and other tasty beverages using my @circlekstores Sip & Save subscription," Mitchell said in the caption, asking fans to name their favorite episodes and Circle K beverages.

In recent years, Mitchell has been featured on the All That reboot, where he also serves as an executive producer. He was also a runner-up on Dancing with the Stars in 2019 with partner Witney Carson. Last year, Mitchell began co-hosting MTV's Ridiculousness spinoff Deliciousness which focuses on food-themed videos found on the internet. Tiffany Thiessen hosts the series with Mitchell co-hosting alongside Angela Kinsey and Tim Chantarangsu.

Meanwhile, things have been going very well for Mitchell's Kenan & Kel co-star. He continues to be featured on Saturday Night Live as one of its most popular cast members and recently launched his own comedy series Kenan. It was also announced this year that he will be given his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The good news just keeps coming for Kenan as he was recently nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards as well.

It remains possible that we'll see Mitchell and Thompson share the screen again someday. Both have been teasing the idea of doing another Good Burger movie over the years. In December, Thompson said that the sequel was "in the works," but the project was still in early talks with no guarantee that it would happen. Still, the former co-stars did reunite for a Good Burger sketch that aired on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2015.

If you want to revisit Kenan & Kel, the series streaming on Paramount+. This news comes to us from Kel Mitchell on Instagram.