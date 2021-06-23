Saturday Night Live favorite, Kenan Thompson, is beyond thrilled about his induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as seen in a celebratory post shared to social media. Last week, the full list of inductees was revealed for the Walk of Fame Class of 2022, which will bring about 38 new names overall onto the famous walkway. Thompson's name was included as a part of the TV category, as he's currently best known for his Emmy-winning work on Saturday Night Live.

Grateful for the honor, Thompson acknowledged the news on Instagram. In the post, Thompson includes an image of himself with the biggest smile you ever saw plastered on his face. He also wrote a message congratulating his fellow inductees while thanking his supporters and everyone who was involved in getting him the Hollywood Walk of Fame star. You can check out the post below.

"Woke up this morning to incredible news!! I'm getting a [star] on The Hollywood Walk of Fame!!!! Shout to the entire class of 2022!!!! Congratulations to all of you especially some faves of mine like Holly Robinston Pete, Regina King, Byron Allen, and Michael Strahan!!! I'm completely humbled by this news!!! Thank you so very much to everyone who has enjoyed my work for the last almost 30 yrs!!! My Know it Alls, we did it!!! The Black Scorsese and Mike Piroli, YOU did it!!!"

A former child star, Thompson first rose to fame in the early 1990s as a cast member of the children's sketch comedy series All That on Nickelodeon. Between 1996 and 2000, Thompson and his All That co-star Kel Mitchell starred in their own Nickelodeon sitcom Kenan & Kel, and the pair would also co-star in the Nick movie Good Burger. Thompson is also known for appearing in the Mighty Ducks movie franchise and starring in Fat Albert in 2004.

Fans will know Thompson best for his time on Saturday Night Live, as he currently holds the record as the longest-tenured cast member in the show's dated history. He has been featured prominently on the program since 2003, and though he's since been leading his own sitcom Kenan, Thompson has remained a part of the Saturday Night Live family. He has been nominated for an Emmy on four separate occasions for Saturday Night Live, winning the award in 2018.

Inductees into the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2022 in the Television category alongside Thompson include Byron Allen, Greg Berlanti, Ricky Gervais, Peter Krause, Bob Odenkirk, Holly Robinson-Peete, Norman Reedus, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jean Smart, and Ming-Na Wen. In the Motion Pictures category, the new inductees include Francis Ford Coppola, Macaulay Culkin, Willem Dafoe, Salma Hayek, James Hong, Helen Hunt, Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Ray Liotta, Ewan McGregor, Adam McKay, Jason Momoa, Tessa Thompson, and Carrie Fisher.

For more from Thompson, he can be seen in the upcoming movie adaptation of Clifford the Big Red Dog, which hits theaters on Sept. 17, 2021. He will also appear in the upcoming Home Alone reboot that's in the works at Disney+.