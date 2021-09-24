Kevin Bacon is stepping back into the horror genre after signing up for a new Blumhouse project to be directed by three time Oscar nominee John Logan. Kevin Bacon, who appeared in the original Friday The 13th, Hollow Man and You Should Have Left, will also executively produce the movie along with Scott Turner Schofield. The film is described as a tale of LGBTQIA+ empowerment which takes place in a gay conversion camp, and was written by Logan, who will be making his directorial debut on the feature. Currently, Theo Germaine is the only other star known to be cast in the untitled project.

Kevin Bacon has been an icon of cinema for decades, but actually got his start in a slasher movie. He played Camp Crystal Lake counselor Jack in the original 1980 Friday the 13th. He was murdered via arrow through the throat by Jason's mom Pamela Voorhees. So this new Blumhouse thriller is a nice callback to his earlier career.

Kevin Bacon has been nominated for a number of awards for his acting he has also crafted himself a decent reputation as a producer and director, with his 1996 debut in the director's chair, Losing Chase, earning him three nominations at the Golden Globe Awards. Bacon has most recently been seen on TV in the series City on a Hill, and has a number of movies currently in production including Space Oddity and the upcoming remake of The Toxic Avenger.

John Logan has had a long writing career in Hollywood, having been screenwriter on blockbusters like Gladiator, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, and the Bond movies Skyfall and Spectre. He also created , wrote and executive produced the Penny Dreadful series for Showtime, as well as its spin-off, proving that he is more than up to the job of bringing a new horror movie to life. While the LGBTQIA+ project is his first time as director, there is no doubt that his last two decades in the industry have prepared him well for the experience.

The Blumhouse movie will join an extensive line up of new projects coming from the studio in the near future. Having been founded just over twenty years ago, the studio has made itself one of the biggest names in the horror genre. The company have had a hand in hugely successful franchises like The Purge, Paranormal Activity and the new wave of Halloween movies, as well as the upcoming remake of Stephen King's Firestarter. The studio is also bringing Welcome to the Blumhouse back to Amazon Prime Video in October, with four new tales of terror just in time for the Halloween season.

Welcome to the Blumhouse is described as "four electrifying new thrillers that plumb the depths of humanity's deepest and darkest fears. These terrifyingly twisted tales pay tribute to the unforgettable genre classics of the '70s, '80s, and '90s while adding a dose of provocative contemporary social commentary, which has become a trademark of Blumhouse's films and television series. The latest batch of spine-tingling titles in the Welcome to the Blumhouse collection will unsettle, shock, and thrill audiences by exploring institutional horrors and the supernatural, all while continuing to highlight some of the most exciting new voices in the genre of filmmaking."

While there is no date yet known for John Logan's movie with Blumhouse, Welcome to the Blumhouse will start streaming its first two movies on October 1st, with the second two following a week later exclusively on Amazon Prime. This news originated at Deadline.