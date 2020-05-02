One of the many epic things the MCU has granted us over the years is Star Lord's sweet dance moves. Whether grooving his way through an ancient temple on his way to steal an infinity gem like a Smooth Criminal or challenging Ronan the Accuser to a dance battle, the superhero played by Chris Pratt slays as much with his twinkle toes as his blaster gun. But there exists one other legend who even Star-Lord is afraid of matching steps with: Kevin Bacon. This was proved when Bacon challenged Pratt to a dance-off on Twitter, which the latter winsomely declined.

To anyone who hasn't seen Footloose, I think today is the perfect day to change that. As to a dance off? I would lose that dance off Kev, so I must concede. I doff my cap to you sir. Also... I miss Chris Penn.

It all started when the whole of the internet got together to celebrate International Dance Day. The official Twitter account for Marvel Studios honored the day with a gif of Star-Lord's hypnotic crotch-thrust from the original Guardians of the Galaxy. Kevin Bacon was tagged in the post, with a challenge to a dance-off.

Kevin Bacon responded by posting a gif from his classic dance movie Footloose, where his character dances on the stands with the character played by late actor Chris Penn. Bacon then proceeded to tag Chris Pratt in his post, which resulted in Pratt's response. Needless to say, it is clear that Pratt recognizes the epicness of Bacon's classic moves to be a notch higher than his own grooving to save the universe.

The cool thing is, Pratt's adoration of Bacon and Footloose is carried over into the MCU, where Peter Quill aka Star-Lord has declared Footloose as the best movie ever made. The Guardians of the Galaxy series leans pretty heavily into 80's nostalgia since that was the era in which Quill was a young boy living on Earth before he was kidnapped by space pirates and raised as one of them.

Perhaps Star-Lord needs to look within the MCU for a suitable dance contender, and that may be none other than the God of Thunder himself, Thor. Chris Hemsworth has showcased his fancy footwork in the Ghostbusters reboot, and was a contestant on Australia's Dancing with the Stars. Fans would love to see Thor and Star-Lord engage in a dance battle where they let rhythm be judge, jury, and executioner in the next Guardians of the Galaxy movie, which will see Thor take a break from Earth to spend some time with Quill and his crew in space.

As for Kevin Bacon, the actor has appeared in a previous Marvel movie, X-Men: Days of Future Past, but since that was not a part of the MCU, the door is still wide open for him to be involved in a future film in the franchise, perhaps even cameoing as his own self for Star-Lord to fangirl over.

