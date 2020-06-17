Kevin Bacon is horrified by the amount of times he's had to autograph a picture of himself dying from Friday the 13th. Bacon has been in a number of horror movies over the years and can currently be seen in You Should Have Left, which reunites him with Stir of Echoes director David Koepp. The actor has had a long career with a ton of notable roles, but for some fans, it doesn't get better than Friday the 13th.

In a new interview, Kevin Bacon discussed his history with the horror genre. Friday the 13th is one of the most iconic horror movies of all time, so Bacon still gets asked about it quite a bit, which he doesn't seem to mind, even though the production wasn't a whole lot of fun for him. With all of that behind him, the actor is still horrified by having to sign the same picture from the movie over and over again. Bacon explains.

"I'm always horrified by the fact that, when it comes to autograph hounds, that's probably the number one picture that I'm asked to sign. Me, with blood coming out of my mouth and an arrow through my neck. You know, I'm a pretty easygoing guy. After a while, it just gets to you. You're like, really, do I have to sign another picture of me dead?"

One would think that Kevin Bacon would end up signing a lot more Footloose pictures than anything, but that's not the case. Additionally, it's easy to see why the actor gets tired of seeing the same picture of him dying every time he goes to sign an autograph. So, the next time you see Bacon walking around, ask him to sign something from Tremors instead. He seems to really like that project.

When it comes to horror movies, Kevin Bacon has a type that he's into. Friday the 13th fits into the slasher category and it's not the first subgenre that Bacon is going to reach for when deciding what movie he's going to watch for the night. Instead, he likes to go for more of a classic vibe. Bacon had this to say about the horror genre.

"It is a genre that I really like. I like moves that have life or death stakes. I would say that, when it comes to the genre, I'm not so interested in slasher horror where teens in sweat pants are getting their throats cut. I really have always loved things like Don't Look Now and Rosemary's Baby and The Shining and The Exorcist and on and on and on."

You Should Have Left can currently be watched via VOD services since it skipped the theaters. Kevin Bacon was happy to get to work with David Koepp again after becoming friends while working on Stir of Echoes over 20 years ago and says that they worked on the story for quite a long time before stumbling on to Daniel Kehlmann's novel. The story was very similar to what Bacon and Koepp were already working on so they hit up the author to turn his book into a movie, with some slight changes from their original script. You can check out the rest of the interview with Kevin Bacon over at Entertainment Weekly.