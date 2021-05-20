There is still hope for Tremors fans who want to see Kevin Bacon return to the franchise. The series has been chugging along ever since the original came out in 1990. Be that as it may, Bacon, who played Valentine McKee, the lead of the first movie, has never returned. Be that as it may, it's the one role from the actor's long career that he's actually interested in revisiting.

Kevin Bacon was recently the subject of a profile piece. During the interview, he was asked what role from his career he would like to return to. Bacon's instinct, initially, was to say that he doesn't like to revisit the past. But then he revealed that he still wants to do more Tremors. Here's what he had to say.

After Tremors became a hit on home video, Universal Pictures hatched a direct-to-video franchise. Michael Gross returned as Burt Gummer in nearly every entry. But when they initially approached Kevin Bacon he said, "Well, why are you making a sequel of a movie that I was in that bombed?" Speaking further, Bacon explained that Tremors is the only movie of his that he's rewatched.

"It was one film of mine that I wanted to revisit that character. I don't look back at all. In fact, Tremors is the only movie of mine that I have rewatched since it's come out."

As it happens, Kevin Bacon has actively tried to get back in the saddle battling Graboids several times. First, he tried to get a movie made with Blumhouse, and they were into it. Unfortunately, Universal wasn't. Then came a TV show for Syfy that got to the pilot stage. But the network opted not to pick up the show to series.

"We were around the 25 year anniversary. I went to Blumhouse, and they were totally into the idea. Universal didn't want to remake it as a feature and also maybe because it didn't work as a feature the first time. So we put it aside. Then they came back to me and said, 'What would you think about doing it as a series?'"

That may all sound discouraging. The good news is, Kevin Bacon seems intent on making this happen. As he concluded in the interview, he's still into the idea and is hoping maybe on an upcoming anniversary that the stars will align.

"I would still love to do it, believe me. Maybe it needs to be the 30th anniversary or the 35th. We'll keep going."

Meanwhile, the series has been chugging right along on home video. Tremors: Shrieker Island was released in 2020, with Michael Gross once again reprising his role as the gun-loving Burt Gummer. Beyond that, Universal has not revealed what its future plans for the franchise are. But it seems likely that the giant, deadly sandworms will be back in some way, shape or form again. Hopefully, they'll bring Valentine McKee along for the ride next time. This news comes to us via Esquire.