Marvel Studios' Chief of Content Operations and producer of Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kevin Feige has addressed how Disney+ has given a new "creative energy" to his vision for a shared cinematic franchise. And no one can deny that.

Marvel Studios, under the visionary leadership of Kevin Feige, has changed people's perceptions and expectations with superhero films and comic book adaptations. Over the past twelve-thirteen years, Marvel has created a whole new landscape for shared film universes, and its legacy is defined by other studios who are willing to adopt a similar approach towards shared film universes. Moreover, now-defunct Marvel Television's properties like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D gave viewers an expanded look at the MCU lore; from a different background and perspective. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D was the show that made everyone realize that it's a whole different world out there with viewers to delve into.

And now, with the launch of WandaVision on Disney+, we have seen how the web-television space can broaden the horizons for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With new shows coming up in the future, Disney+ will become the prominent streaming platform for viewers' favorite Marvel content.

Talking to the TV Critics Association, Feige stated how MCU has received a new creative direction via Disney+. And it certainly has.

Firstly, Disney+ has circumstantially added up to Marvel's benefits. Call it coincidental, but the platform has allowed Marvel to ensure a smooth run for its lore to move ahead at a time when each of its future films has been delayed due to the pandemic. The Disney+ miniseries ventures have made it possible for Phase 4 of the MCU to kick-off without taking any blow to the studio's business and without risking viewership decline. In fact, WandaVision became the most-streamed show on the platform.

Furthermore, since the end of Infinity Saga, Marvel practically ended a ten-year-long storyline and required a new set of stories to proceed with, and that too with all the central characters either retiring or dead. Disney+ gave Marvel a platform to test the secondary characters in prominent roles, but in a smaller space with a lesser budget. That idea spawned not only helped Marvel to realize what other superheroes like Wanda Maximoff, Vision, Falcon, Winter Soldier, and other comic-book characters associated with them could bring to the MCU; and at the same time, explore new characters such that of She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight. It's practical as these characters are not well-known to those who aren't into the comic-books and telling their stories to a global audience via streaming gives the studio to make them more familiar among viewers.

Marvel Studios needed new characters and stories to continue The Infinity Saga and Disney_+ gave the studio to introduce them all together in a short span, while the film division continues to build separate new stories for all of them to intertwine in the future.

Marvel has created a profitable franchise, well, the highest-grossing one on box-office. Technically, Marvel could never have lost its viewers given the invincible rapport they have created over the decade. Yet, Disney+ has given MCU a path to explore multiple directions at once without putting in heavy marketing costs and worrying about box-office returns. And WandaVision is proof of the same.

While Marvel's competitors have struggled to thrive during the pandemic, Marvel's long-term plans have turned fruitful for the studio. Not to mention, it has helped Disney+ attain the top position in the streaming wars, as Marvel properties have and will continue to bring new and repeating subscribers to the platform.

Besides the planned Phase 4 films and future movies such as Blade, Fantastic Four, etc., Marvel would bring brand new stories such as Armor Wars, Secret Invasion, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and Hawkeye via Disney+, thus expanding the ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe.