Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has revealed his favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe character. As for who it is, the answer is rather obvious for MCU fans to guess. For fans and Feige, picking your favorite MCU character is a daunting task, though when it comes down to it, fans probably already know who they'd choose. For many, members of the original Avengers crew are the ones that immediately come to mind.

As for Kevin Feige, he too goes back to the original Avengers team. The Marvel Studios boss has to go back to where it all began for the MCU and for himself, so the choice is naturally pretty easy and a lot of fans will all agree that Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man is the favorite. With that being said, it seems that Feige's answer is currently temporary. He had this to say.

"Well, first, let me compliment you on a new spin on the question, 'Who's your favorite Marvel hero?' I always equate that of course to, I have two kids, people go, 'Which one's your favorite?' That doesn't work. Usually the answer to that question is whatever I'm working on now and whatever is encompassing the majority of my time or brain space, but because I'm still nostalgic off of Endgame and literally can't believe that I'm sitting here and talking to you in an era where I have finished the Infinity Saga and have done our 22, 23 counting Far From Home, movies in Infinity Saga and brought that to a close. So I'm nostalgic for Iron Man from where it started and where it finished. And the character that we very purposely -- all of our instincts went into that."

Jon Favreau and Robert Downey Jr. kicked off the MCU back in 2008 and changed the way superhero movies were made in an instant. Kevin Feige also got his start at Marvel Studios during this time, so it's also nostalgic for him to think about. Some MCU fans may disagree and go with Captain America or Thor, or others may deviate completely and choose the Guardians of the Galaxy. But the Marvel boss is still stuck on Tony Stark. Feige explains.

"Choosing that character from all of the -- it's true we didn't have the marquee characters, meaning the characters that either already had a movie or already had a TV show or an animated series. The other studios had X-Men, Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, Hulk. We had everything else, but Iron Man seemed very unique and very special. I remember saying to the marketing department at Paramount, because Paramount released that, that if we do our job right, Tony Stark will be as famous as Iron Man. Tony Stark will be as well known, a household name, as Iron Man because that's how interesting the character has to be."

As for another reason for choosing Tony Stark as his favorite MCU character, choosing Robert Downey Jr. was all on Kevin Feige, and it was a gamble. RDJ had recently overcome a very public struggle with substance abuse and incarceration when he went for the Tony Stark role. In the end, it all worked out and turned RDJ's life around at the same time in a way that nobody expected. Feige had this to say about choosing Robert Downey Jr.

"Literally the first decision I was allowed to make and pursue as president of Marvel Studios was casting Robert Downey Jr. And it felt fun to do that because we knew it would either be great or the biggest dumpster fire ever. There's very little wiggle room. It ended up being great. I always say no RDJ, no MCU."

It's pretty amazing that Kevin Feige has been able to guide the MCU throughout 23 movies, while keeping everything moving and constantly getting bigger at the same time. There have been some duds along the way, but even those are often cherished by hardcore fans. Feige is currently preparing for the upcoming Phase 4 and Phase 5 of the MCU, which will see the Marvel boss taking another big gamble.