The Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced today that Kevin Feige will be honored with the 2019 David O. Selznick Achievement Award recognizing the producer's body of work in motion pictures. Feige will receive the award at the 30th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.

As President of Marvel Studios since 2007 and producer of each of its 20 genre-spanning films to date, Feige is widely credited with creating the unprecedented and ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. His forward-thinking approach to production, diverse casting and globally resonant storylines make him one of the most exciting and relevant filmmakers of our time.

Since the inception of Marvel Studios, Feige has continually brought together a diverse group of talent for each of his films, seeking out unique and unexpected voices to bring the studio's stories to life, from writers and directors to actors and below-the-line professionals. This effort reached its apex with this year's release of the critically acclaimed Black Panther. The film became a global cultural phemomeon, proving that showcasing diverse voices can lead to global success. The most successful domestic release of 2018, Black Panther"earned more than $1.3B worldwide.

In addition to Black Panther, Feige is responsible for Marvel's The Avengers, Captain America, Iron Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War and, most recently, Ant-Man and the Wasp. Feige continues his trajectory with his advocacy of women and inclusion with the upcoming female-led Captain Marvel and storylines around major strong female characters from Black Widow to many more. Every one of Marvel Studios' 20 films has opened to #1 at the Box Office and together have amassed more than $17.6B in global box office. Said Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher, Presidents of the PGA.

"Kevin Feige set for himself one of the most ambitious tasks ever attempted in cinematic storytelling, and then over-delivered on it. What Kevin has accomplished with Marvel Studios is one of the great success stories of this generation. And now, with 'Black Panther' and the upcoming 'Captain Marvel,' Kevin has broadened our entire industry's expectations for what tentpole movies look like-in front of the camera, behind the camera and in the audience. We're honored that he's accepted the PGA's David O. Selznick Award."

The 2018 recipient of the David O. Selznick Award was Charles Roven. Previous recipients include David Heyman, Stanley Kramer, Billy Wilder, Clint Eastwood, Jerry Bruckheimer, Brian Grazer, Laura Ziskin, Kathleen Kennedy & Frank Marshall, Scott Rudin, and Steven Spielberg. Said Feige about the award.

"To join so many of my heroes and mentors in receiving the David O. Selznick Award is one of the most meaningful experiences of my career, and I'm truly thankful to my colleagues in the Producers Guild of America for this recognition. I want to also thank my Marvel Studios family, who have been with me every step of the way and without whom I would never have had this amazing journey."

Feige is also an avid supporter of the next generation of filmmakers and has established an endowment at the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts, his alma mater, to advance the craft of creative producing.

Feige began his career working for Lauren Shuler Donner and Richard Donner at their Warner Bros.-based production company. Feige eventually earned his first producer credit on X-Men, a film that is credited with revitalizing the comic-book genre.

