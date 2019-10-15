Kevin Feige is one of the busiest guys in Hollywood, and his position at Marvel just doubled. Not only is he still the sitting president of Marvel Studios, he has just been named Marvel's Chief Creative Officer. This means he will be the overall creative director of all Marvel storytelling across all mediums.

Kevin Feige will now be overseeing not just the movies in Disney's MCU, but also the storytelling on the publishing side of things including the iconic comic books, all of the upcoming TV shows on Disney+ and on other networks including ABC and Hulu, and any animated projects that are in the works.

Marvel Television and Marvel Family Entertainment are now moving under the Marvel Studios Banner. Kevin Feige will still be reporting directly to Walt Disney Studios co-chairman and chief creative officer Alan Horn and co-chairman Alan Bergman on any projects that Marvel Studios wants to move forward with.

Marvel Entertainment as a whole will continue to be overseen by President Dan Buckley. Buckley will still be in control of publishing operations, sales, creative services, games, licensing and events, and will continue to report in those areas to Marvel Entertainment chairman Ike Perlmutter.

Joe Quesada is continuing to serve as executive vice president and creative director for Marvel, and will continue reporting to Buckley. Continuing their roles at Marvel will be vice president of content and character development Sana Amanat, editor in chief and head of global editorial CB Cebulski, and Stephen Wacker, vice president of creative and content development. They will also continue reporting to President Dan Buckley.

Kevin Feige is reportedly evaluating all future projects, and will move forward on a case-by-case basis. The news of Feige taking over as Chief Creative Officer came as rumors began spreading that Marvel Television's Jeph Loeb was being phased out. This happens as Kevin Feige begins overseeing a series of MCU inspired Disney+ series that will directly tie into the big screen side of things, with TV shows centered around Hawkeye, She-Hulk, Vision and Scarlet Witch, Ms. Marvel, Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki.

Jeph Loeb had been overseeing a number of Marvel Netflix series including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Luke Cage and The Punisher, all of which have since been canceled. He was also in control of ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which is coming to an end with its 7th season. Other series still on the air include Runaways at Hulu and Cloak & Dagger on Freeform, which is awaiting a Season 3 renewal.

Loeb's Ghost Rider series for Hulu has been canceled. His Helstrom series for the streamer is still on though. Aside from the Disney+ live-action MCU series, Marvel Television will be concentrating mostly on animation, and is currently prepping Howard the Duck, MODOK, Hit-Monkey and Tigra and Dazzler for Hulu. These animated shows will all crossover in the event series The Offenders, similar to how the Marvel Netflix shows all culminated in The Defenders. This news comes from Deadline.