It wasn't long ago that Marvel boss Kevin Feige insisted he wasn't going to trade over to Disney's other biggest franchise, but tonight it's being reported that the producer behind Avengers: Endgame, the biggest movie of all time, is developing a new Star Wars movie. Details on what the Kevin Feige Star Wars movie will be are scarce at the moment.

Walt Disney Studios co-chairman Alan Horn explains that Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy is ready to make some changes, and is forging a new path for the Star Wars franchise, which will all fall into place after the launch of The Rise of Skywalker this December. Horn had this to say in a statement.

"[Kathleen Kennedy] is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together."

It should come as no surprise that Kevin Feige is a huge Star Wars fan. What may come as a surprise to Marvel fans is that Sony Pictures claimed Feige was too busy bringing Fantastic Four and X-Men into the MCU to really concentrate on Spider-Man any more. He has the next two Marvel phases planned out, which includes both movies and Disney+ TV series, so he's quite busy. No one was expected Kevin Feige to add this to his plate.

Kevin Feige had been discussing his foray into the Star Wars universe this past summer with Kathleen Kennedy, bringing studio co-chairmen Alan Horn and Alan Bergman into the discussion. Horn went onto say this about the developing new phase for Star Wars after the Skywalker saga.

"We are excited about the projects Kathy and the Lucasfilm team are working on, not only in terms of Star Wars but also Indiana Jones and reaching into other parts of the company including Children of Blood and Bone with Emma Watts and Fox. With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together."

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are currently working on a new Star Wars trilogy that has been rumored to take place during the Knights of the Old Republic. It is believed that they will only be directly involved in the first installment, and plans beyond that have not been announced. Rian Johnson, director of The Last Jedi, is also working on a separate Star Wars trilogy, though details are scarce, and he will probably direct another original movie before work gets under way.

Lucasfilm has carved out three theatrical dates for the future beyond The Rise of Skywalker. Those are set for December 16, 2022, December 20, 2024 and December 18, 2026. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are expected to be working on the 2022 release, so Kevin Feige's Star Wars movie could be one of the other two dates listed here. But there is no official confirmation on that at this time. This news comes from The Hollywood Reporter.