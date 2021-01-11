Kevin Feige was able to successfully dodge a question about his upcoming Star Wars project. It was recently reported that Loki showrunner Michael Waldron is writing the mysterious new project from the Marvel Studios boss. One of the keys to Feige's success, along with Lucasfilm's, is their ability to keep things under wraps. Feige and the Marvel Cinematic Universe crew seem to have it down to a science, which helps keep fans excited and surprised by some of their favorite superheroes.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy previously revealed that Kevin Feige was working on a Star Wars movie. At the time, Feige stated, "I love that world and I love the notion of exploring new people and new places in that universe. But that's sort of all that can be said for now." In a new interview, Feige was asked about Michael Waldron's involvement with the project. He had this to say.

"We're thinking that we're not - that is, um - everything you've heard about that has been leaked. It's not stuff that we've officially announced or gotten into. So, suffice to say, the focus is on all the number of Marvel things we're working on. The what, where, when and how of that [Star Wars movie], I don't know. I'm excited for The Book of Boba Fett, and the Rogue One show, and the Obi-Wan show, and Patty's movie, and Taika's movie. [Smiles] After Thor: Love and Thunder, of course."

Kevin Feige pretty much used an old Jedi mind trick to change the subject when asked about his Star Wars movie, which should come as no surprise to any Marvel Cinematic Universe fan. Feige is a master of playing coy, and then has the power to take over San Diego Comic-Con and announce some of the biggest superhero movies of all time, without giving away very much information about them. Lucasfilm is able to work in a similar manner, which keeps fans on their toes.

For now, it seems, or Kevin Feige wants it to seem, that his primary focus is on Marvel Studios, which makes sense. The studio has a backlog of movies and TV shows that will be coming out in the near future. Plus, there are new productions that are starting in the coming weeks, like Thor: Love and Thunder. While Feige is a master at multitasking, he has a lot on his plate at the moment.

As for moving forward, Kevin Feige has compared the public health crisis to Thanos' snap, or "blip," as he calls it, from Infinity War. "This experience that affected every human on Earth, now has a direct parallel between what people who live in the MCU had encountered, and what all of us in the real world have encountered," says Feige. To combat that, he and Marvel Studios have continued to develop new shows and movies, and many are wondering how all of this will affect his Star Wars movie. The interview with Kevin Feige was originally conducted by Variety.