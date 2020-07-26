Kevin Hartwas happy to show off an action figure of himself on social media, but it wasn't long before fans of the short-statured comedian began rattling off the jokes in response. This week, Hart began starring as a fictionalized version of himself in the new Quibi comedy series, Die Hart. As the streaming series follows Hart's quest to become an action movie star, it was only appropriate for him to be given his own action figure as well, and you can take a look at the result in Hart's Instagram post below.

"I got a action figure... I appreciate the gift Quibi," Hart notes in the caption, including multiple "crying with tears" emoji and telling his followers to check out Die Hart on the streaming service. Brandishing the name Agent Hart, the packaging even includes a catchphrase for the action hero version of the comedian: "I'm a f*cking action star!" Because it also appears to be around just six inches tall, the plastic version of Hart also lends itself to mockery from the comedian's followers, as fans couldn't help themselves from rolling out the quips.

"It's as big as him in real life," one popular comment states. A similar comment notes how the figure is actually taller than Hart, while another highly-rated comment reads, "And they made it life size! How awesome." Others are commenting on the physical appearance of the figure, with some suggesting that it looks like Daris McCrary's Family Matters character Eddie Winslow. All that seems to be missing here is some kind of comment from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who is well known for his back-and-forth verbal feud with his Jumanji: The Next Level co-star.

Die Hart was originally conceived as a movie before finding its home on Quibi as a streaming series. Also starring John Travolta and Nathalie Emmanuel, the series stars Hart as a heightened version of himself, dreaming of doing bigger things with his character after growing tired of always playing the comedic sidekick. In the show, things change when Kevin "gets his wish when a famous director offers him his dream - to be a leading man action star - but there's a catch: Kevin must first train at the world's greatest action star school, run by a lunatic. Pushed to his limits by this action school coach and a tough-minded rival student Kevin must survive a series of hilarious, over-the-top action sequences and face his fears if he wants to achieve his dream and land the role of a lifetime."

Quibi is a new streaming service that separates itself from the others by offering "quick-bite original content." All episodes of every Quibi show must be under ten minutes in length, and they are designed to be best viewed on mobile devices. The idea is to be there to entertain subscribers when they just have a few minutes to kill while on the go. The service is offering a 2-week free trial for the streaming service, and you can find out more information at Quibi.com. The image of the Die Hart action figure comes to us from Kevin Hart on Instagram.