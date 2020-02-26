According to his Jumanji: The Next Level co-star Dwayne Johnson, actor and funnyman Kevin Hart has been given a whole new perspective on life following his car accident last year. The accident left Hart fairly immobile and out of work for several months, and though he was back up on his feet by the time the press for Jumanji: The Next Level rolled around, he has emerged from the experience a changed man. Beloved behemoth Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been discussing the change in his co-star and friend.

"Kev and I have had some pretty moving conversations about his life journey and purpose after his accident. The experience he went through was both sobering and enlightening. When someone stares death in the eyes-and lives-you instantly become newly informed on just how fragile life is. Give an optimistic person a new lease on life and then get outta the way, because they're gonna be rollin'. Kev is rollin'."

Dwayne Johnson, as you would expect, has been incredibly supportive of his friend during this trying time, even leaving his honeymoon early to do a talk show interview for his friend, who was supposed to kick off Kelly Clarkson's daytime slot. It sounds like the two of them have been having some very in-depth discussions about life and the struggles involved. But, Johnson seems pretty positive about Kevin Hart and his new perspective and his 'new lease on life'.

Dwayne Johnson is not the only one of Kevin Hart's co-stars to talk about a change in the comedian since the accident, with actor Jack Black having also discussed it recently.

"I visited him a few weeks after the accident, and he seemed to be coming from a different place emotionally and spiritually. He kept on saying that he was going to take this opportunity to breathe and slow down and appreciate his family."

It sounds like Hart has taken some very meaningful life lessons from the accident, seeing it as an opportunity to stop and smell the rose, so to speak. This has been reaffirmed by his wife, Eniko Parrish, who has said recently that Hart has been more present at home, though according to Hart the accident has put him on a path to become the best version of himself that he can.

"I'm on the road to becoming the best version of myself. And I thought I was on the right road, but something happened. Fuck, I see now that I need to make a U-turn and go two blocks, then make a left. That's the road I'm supposed to be on. So I still have many of the same goals, but now I'm just going down a different road to get there."

Kevin Hart recently went back to work on his first movie since the accident, although he was involved in a lot of the press work for Jumnji: The Next Level. He was spotted a few days ago in Atlanta, which most likely means he is getting ready to start work on the comedy My Own Worst Enemy with director Tim Story.

Considering the state that the accident left him in, Hart should be commended for his determination and improvement, both physically and mentally. Hopefully, audiences will get to see him and Johnson team-up again soon. This comes to us from Men's Health.