Kevin Hart and others have come to Ellen DeGeneres' defense. The talk show host has been accused of creating a toxic work environment behind-the-scenes. Reports from multiple people who used to work for the Ellen show claim that senior producers used racial slurs and that employees were fired for taking time off, even for a funeral. Additionally, it has been alleged that there is rampant sexual misconduct and harassment taking place, all while DeGeneres lets it happen.

For comedian Kevin Hart, he says he's never seen Ellen DeGeneres, or anyone at her show, like this. "It's crazy to see my friend go thru what she's going thru publicly," Hart shared on Instagram. "I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she's one of the dopest people on the f***ing planet. She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from Day 1." This is a stark contrast to what actor Brad Garrett had to say. "Sorry but it comes from the top. Know more than one who were treated horribly by her. Common knowledge," Garret said, which actress Lea Thompson backed up.

Kevin Hart went on to say, "The internet has become a crazy world of negativity. We are falling in love with people's downfall." The internet, and social media in particular, are breeding grounds for hate these days, especially when it comes to celebrities. "It's honestly sad... This hate sh*t has to stop. Hopefully it goes out of style soon," notes Hart. "This post is not meant to disregard the feelings of others and their experiences. It's simply to show what my experiences have been with my friend. Love you for life Ellen."

Pop star Katy Perry also stood up The Ellen DeGeneres Show host on social media. "I know I can't speak for anyone else's experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow," Perry says. Actress Diane Keaton had some kind words for DeGeneres too. "I always enjoyed my visits to the Ellen show. I've seen how the audience exudes happiness and gratitude. She gives back to so many, including me."

Ellen DeGeneres recently spoke about the allegations and she says that they are looking into what actually happened. "As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done," DeGeneres said. "Clearly some didn't. That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again." For the last few days, #ReplaceEllen has been trending on social media, with many people speculating over who could possibly take her place if she ends up leaving the show behind. It was reported today that Ellen will return to her show starting this September for all new episodes. You can read Kevin Hart's Instagram post above, and check out some others standing up for DeGeneres below.

