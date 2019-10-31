Kevin Hart wins Halloween this year with his amazing costume of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Back in his early days as a professional wrestler in WWE, Johnson had a very amusing photo taken of himself which continues to be passed around on the internet to this day. In the image, Johnson sports a silver chain and black turtleneck with one hand gripping his fanny pack. On his Instagram account, Hart shows off his amazing costume for this year's Halloween by dressing up as The Rock from the photo and perfectly recreating the image. The two also filmed a video sketch to promote the official trailer for Jumanji: The Next Level, with Hart showing up to Johnson's house in the costume to mock him on Halloween. You can take a look at it below.

Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson have developed somewhat of a friendly rivalry over the past several years, with each of the actors constantly taking jabs at the other. This involves a running joke for Johnson with him often referring to Hart as his "son," with Johnson at one time posting an image with his two-year-old daughter with Hart's face photoshopped over her's. Still, every time, Hart always fires back, and mocking Johnson over the decades-old photo with his new Halloween costume may be Hart's best shot at the wrestler yet. Hart might be the much physically smaller man between the two, but he's still giving it to The Rock just as much as the former WWE superstar is giving it to him.

In any case, it's nice to see Hart having so much fun after recovering from the automobile accident he was involved in last month. Riding in the passenger seat of his own 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, Hart suffered "major back injuries" when the vehicle went off the road and rolled down an embankment. The actor spent ten days in the hospital before finishing his recovery with rehabilitation, and has since gone back to work promoting Jumanji: The Next Level ahead of its release. This new sketch posted to Hart's Instagram account shows that he is now able to move around freely without any apparent pain or limitations, and as the outcome of the accident could have been far worse, it's certainly awesome to see Hart back in action.

Hart and Johnson first tag-teamed by co-starring in the 2016 movie Central Intelligence. They co-starred in another movie the very next year when Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was released, with the two appearing prominently along with Karen Gillan and Jack Black. Set twenty-one years after the original Jumanji, the sequel follows four teenagers trapped in a video game world of the titular game. The release turned out to be a tremendous hit for Sony, as it pulled in nearly a billion dollars in ticket sales against a budget of less than $150 million. Now you know why the upcoming sequel was promptly ordered by the studio.

Related: Jumanji Video Game Is Coming Ahead of Jumanji 3 This December

We'll see Hart and Johnson sharing the big screen once again when Jumanji: The Next Level premieres in theaters on Dec. 13, 2019. An all-new trailer for the sequel has also been released, via Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube, and you can take a look at it below. This information comes to us from Kevin Hart on Twitter.