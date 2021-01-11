Netflix is getting in the Kevin Hart business in a big way. The streaming service has signed a new first-look deal with Hart and his company HartBeat Productions. The exclusive, long-term deal will see Hart star in at least four movies for Netflix, in addition to producing other projects. This mirrors the deal that the company had previously cut with Adam Sandler, which has proved to be quite successful.

Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed. None of the movie projects have been revealed as of yet either. But this gives Netflix exclusive rights to several movies from a major star, who can also sign his name to other projects, potentially providing them a boost. Kevin Hart had this to say about it.

"Partnering with Netflix is an amazing opportunity for HartBeat and myself. I am excited to act in and produce cutting edge films with Netflix. I am extremely grateful to Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber, we share the same creative vision and always put the audience first. This business is about growth and my HartBeat team continues to exceed my expectations with their ability to develop stories and relationships. Our goal is to make the HartBeat name synonymous with first class entertainment and narratives."

The deal comes after the launch of Kevin Hart: Zero F**** Given, which went on to become Netflix's biggest stand-up comedy special of 2020. Hart also previously was the subject of a docuseries, Don't F*ck This Up, which debuted on the streaming service in 2019. Scott Stuber, head of Netflix Film, had this to say.

"Netflix has enjoyed a long relationship with Kevin and we've been lucky enough to partner with him many times. He's a hands-on producer and it's been great to watch him build an incredible company with HartBeat. There are very few artists who can attract audiences of all ages and succeed in making comedies, dramas and family films. We're excited to partner with Kevin, and his great team at Hartbeat, to entertain our audience for years to come."

Kevin Hart has been part of major box office hits in recent years, including Jumanji: The Next Level, Hobbs & Shaw and The Secret Life of Pets. But his live-action comedies, such as Ride Along, Night School and Central Intelligence have also been massively successful. And that's where this Netflix deal could truly blossom. HartBeat president Bryan Smiley had this to say.

"I am beyond thrilled about this exciting new chapter in our company's history. Kevin and I are committed to making 'best in class" films with our new partners at Netflix. This groundbreaking deal guarantees HartBeat productions will be viewed by millions of people globally, for many years to come"

The actor and comedian's most recent starring vehicle was Die Hart, which aired on the now-defunct streaming service Quibi. Kevin Hart, prior to the newly announced deal, had signed on to star in the limited series True Story for Netflix, which is currently in development. This news was previously reported by Deadline.