Kevin Hart has officially returned to work following his automobile accident, as the actor is now working alongside his Jumanji: The Next Level co-star's on the movie's marketing campaign. Following the accident and subsequent hospitalization early last month, it was unclear when Hart would be able to get back on the road.

Fortunately, Hart was recently cleared by his doctor to resume work, and is said to be "in good spirits" as he's now able to move around completely on his own. Working with Hart were Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Danny DeVito, and Danny Glover, all working reduced schedules to accommodate Hart. It's a good start and it now seems to be sooner rather than later for Hart to be back on his next movie set.

On Sept. 1, Kevin Hart was riding as a passenger in the 1970 Plymouth Barracuda he had bought for himself for his 40th birthday back in July. The vehicle reportedly veered off the road and rolled down an embankment near Calabasas, California, leaving the driver and a third occupant trapped in the vehicle, Although afflicted with significant back injuries, Hart was able to escape from the vehicle and call for assistance. The actor then spent ten days in the hospital before moving on to a rehabilitation facility, and has since been working with a physical therapist at home as the recovery process continues.

Jumanji: The Next Level serves as a sequel to the 2017 installment of the franchise, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Set in the same universe as the original movie from 1995, the movies feature Hart as part of an ensemble cast which also includes Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, and Nick Jonas. Also introduced in the upcoming sequel are Awkwafina, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito. Because the previous installment pulled in nearly a billion dollars at the box office, the sequel was inevitable and will likely see similar success.

This has certainly not been the best year for Hart. In December of last year, it was announced Hart would be serving as the host of the Academy Awards in 2019. The gig had been a dream job for Hart, who had previously hosted other prestigious awards shows in the past. However, controversial jokes posted to Hart's Twitter account years prior resulted in the actor and comedian stepping down as the host of the event. Ultimately, this year's Oscars ceremony went without an official host at all, while Hart has since kept his focus on his movie career. In addition to the Jumanji sequel, Hart can also be seen in the upcoming comedy-drama movie Fatherhood.

Jumanji: The Next Level is set to premiere in theaters on Dec. 13, 2019. With Hart beginning work with the sequel's marketing campaign, we'll all be able to see him again soon enough. You can watch the official trailer for the upcoming sequel below, courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube. This news comes to us from E! News.