Kevin Smith suffered a massive, life-threatening heart attack in February. Fortunately, the filmmaker was one of the lucky ones and made it through, and nobody has had a better sense of humor about the whole thing than he has in the months since. Today, on his first birthday since surviving his heart attack, he proved that once again.

The now 48-year-old Kevin Smith returned to the sight where his career began, right outside the convenience store where he shot Clerks, his 1994 independent feature hit that kicked off his career. It also birthed his famed character Silent Bob, who he is channeling in an Instagram post commemorating his birthday, while also slipping in the perfect joke from his first movie. Here's what he had to say.

"Today, August 2nd, 2018, I am 48 years old. This is me leaning against the wall that changed my life. Speaking of life, I almost didn't make it out alive this year. So in the words of the great Dante Hicks "I'm not even supposed to be here today!" If you're looking to get me a cheap but meaningful gift? Help me green light my new show #hollyweed (link in my bio)! #KevinSmith #birthday #rstvideo #quickstop #newjersey #leonardo"

Brian O'Halloran's Dante famously got called into work on his day off, setting into motion the events of Clerks. He shouts several times throughout the course of the movie, whenever things aren't going well, "I'm not even supposed to be here today!" It works as a nice mantra for Kevin Smith these days. Though, he's turning it into a positive, as opposed to being grumpy about having to work a crappy job.

In the wake of Kevin Smith's heart attack, he has kept busy. As he points out in his Instagram post, he's currently trying to get his show Hollyweed going, which is described as "Clerks in a weed store." He recently put the pilot up on a site called Rivit TV where people can pledge a certain amount of money per episode in order to get a full season made. He's also getting ready to shoot Jay and Silent Bob Reboot very soon and has been teasing a big-budget project that he's possibly going to make that is working with someone else's IP, but he isn't allowed to talk about that just yet.

It's also very clear, despite his usual choice of very baggy clothes, that Kevin Smith has lost a significant amount of weight since his near-death experience. Smith has discussed going vegan after his doctors told him to get in shape and he's dropped some serious pounds in the past six months as a result. That means he'll hopefully be around for many more years to give us projects beyond Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, like the often discussed Moose Jaws and, who knows? Maybe he'll even get Clerks 3 going again someday. You can check out Kevin Smith's Instagram post for yourself below.