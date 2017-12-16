Director Kevin Smith is not afraid to cry while watching movies or TV shows and now we're all wondering if he cried during Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Rian Johnson's first foray into the Star Wars universe is the darkest, most emotional movie in the franchise's history and viewers have been crying during key moments in the movie, which leads us to believe that hardcore Star Wars fan Kevin Smith will ugly cry during the entire 150-minute sci-fi sequel. There's nothing wrong with crying, especially about things that you are passionate about, so to be clear, we are not making fun of Smith, just lightly teasing.

Way back when The Force Awakens was in production, Kevin Smith recalled visiting the set, and how seeing the Millennium Falcon left him in tears. Kevin Smith recently admitted that his heart soared during the Justice League movie and oddly enough, it wasn't because of how bad it was. As it turns out, Smith really enjoyed the Justice League movie, but not as much as he liked the Avengers: Infinity War trailer. The director admitted on Twitter that the first trailer for Marvel's Infinity War had him bawling with tears of joy while also revealing that he cries during everything. Kevin Smith also cried during the Season One finale of The Flash, like full on ugly crying.

While many wouldn't think about crying during Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the Yondu funeral scene catches you off guard and Kevin Smith obviously couldn't handle it. He called the scene one of the best in cinematic history while admitting that he saw the movie in the theater 3 times and cried during that particular scene each time. Smith even cried while watching Brigsby Bear, which stars Mark Hamill, so the signs are all pointing to Kevin Smith bawling during The Last Jedi, especially when he sees Carrie Fisher and Hamill on the big screen for the first time in over 30 years.

The Kevin Smith cry test may be a Hollywood secret that gives a movie extra success. It's like his tears automatically help whatever it is he's watching succeed, which may explain why Justice League tanked at the box office. Maybe if Smith had cried while watching, the movie would have had a better chance at some success. However, The Last Jedi doesn't really need to pass the Kevin Smith cry test for box office gold, but it is almost 100% confirmed that Kevin Smith will cry during the movie at more than one point. Like we said early, he did cry while talking about his set visit to The Force Awakens, so it's just a matter of time.

The Last Jedi is finally out in theaters, earning the approval of hardcore Star Wars fans and it will inevitably earn some tears from Kevin Smith. But which scene will it be? Will it be that return of a certain character? Will it be the death of a major character? Maybe it will literally be everything. We need to get Las Vegas on the phone and start taking bets as to which particular scenes that Smith will cry during. While he hasn't commented yet, we do know that he's seen the movie. While we wait for the tears to pour from Kevin Smith's eyes during his The Last Jedi review, let's take a look back at some of the director's best public crying, courtesy of Kevin Smith's YouTube account.