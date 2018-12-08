Kevin Smith is one of the best fans a franchise could ever ask for. The writer/director is a huge comic book freak, which sometimes makes him emotional while talking about them or their movie adaptations. For instance, Smith cried during the Infinity War trailer because he loved it so much. But did he cry during the big Avengers: Endgame reveal today? He recently said that he was able to visit the set of Star Wars 9, which also made him cry, so the odds would say that Marvel's trailer drop today had the same affect.

Kevin Smith did not cry during the Avengers 4 trailer, or at least he did not admit to it on social media. Instead, he left a pretty awesome breakdown of what he picked out and enjoyed from the first footage of one of the most anticipated movies in cinematic history. As with most fans, Smith was just excited to finally see what Marvel Studios has planned, and he was not disappointed, though the lack of water works makes some of us kind of skeptical about his enthusiasm this time around.

The @MarvelStudios logo gets Snapped! The Thanos scarecrow! Ronin reveal! And @AntMan is gonna play a big role! @Avengers, I promise to stay alive until your tale is told! As my Grandma used to say whenever she was watching her favorite soap operas, “Shut up! My stories are on!” https://t.co/9GBuMEqGmA — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) December 7, 2018

Watching the Marvel Studios logo get snapped was one of Kevin Smith's favorite parts and then he shared his excitement for the "Thanos scarecrow!" and "Ronin!" Once Jeremy Renner showed up, many MCU fans lost it, but Smith stayed strong and reportedly did not shed a single tear. However, he doesn't mention Cap's compass with the picture of Peggy Carter in it, which means that he may have cried, but he just neglected to mention it after getting so emotional about Star Wars 9. He is also really happy that Ant-Man is going to have a larger part in the sequel as well.

While Kevin Smith didn't cry, he made most of us tear up when he said, "Avengers, I promise to stay alive until your tale is told!" Smith suffered a rather large heart attack at the beginning of this year, and we are lucky to still have him around. At the time of Infinity War, he revealed that he was happy to be alive to see it. In his first reaction to the movie, he declared, "This film is why I survived my heart attack. I refuse to die til' I see Avengers." It's hard to argue with that kind of passion.

In addition to the Avengers: Endgame trailer, Marvel Studios also revealed that the release date has officially been moved up one week to April 26th, just like Infinity War was to combat spoilers. This is just the tip of the iceberg for Marvel fans like Kevin Smith. It's just a bummer that Stan Lee isn't here to see Marvel Studios release three huge trailer in one week. At least we'll see him in some upcoming cameos. You can check out some tear-free reactions to the Avengers: Endgame trailer below, thanks to Kevin Smith's Twitter account.