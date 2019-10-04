Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes are getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Smith revealed the big news in a new interview promoting Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. 25 years after the world was first introduced to the iconic Jay and Silent Bob, the stoner duo are set to receive one of Hollywood's greatest honors and they couldn't be more excited about it. Both Smith and Mewes seem pretty blown away that it's happening and just in time for the release of Jay & Silent Bob Reboot.

October 14th is the premiere of Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. However, Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes will be celebrating their Hollywood Walk of Fame induction earlier in the day. This must be huge for Smith and Mewes, who have overcome some huge life obstacles over the past few years. Smith went on to talk about the honor. He explains.

"Something really magical happened to us. On the day of the premiere, we get to go to TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles and put our handprints in the cement. Me and Jay are bringing Jersey!"

Kevin Smith made the announcement in an interview with Stephen Colbert, who sometimes has a difficult time interviewing the writer/director. The last time Smith was on Colbert, the late night host was only able to ask one question as Smith continued to talk for an entire 12 minutes. This time, Colbert was able to ask a few questions and brought out a picture of Smith with his brother in front of Grauman's Chinese Theater when they were kids. Smith had this to say about the photo.

"Years ago, 1979, my whole family went to the Romans Chinese Theater courtyard. That's me and my brother kneeling in front of R2D2 and C3PO's footprints and stuff. And now, 40 years after that photo, like the R2D2 and C3PO of New Jersey, (we) are gonna be in the courtyard as well."

Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes are preparing to take Jay & Silent Bob Reboot on the road for what they are calling the Jay & Silent Bob Reboot Roadshow. They start on October 19th at the Paramount Theatre in Asbury Park, New Jersey and end up taking it around North America until next year. They are screening the movie and then taking part in a Q&A afterwards. Most of the shows offer up VIP experiences and a lot of them are already sold out, which is great for Smith and Mewes.

Kevin Smith is looking forward to engaging with fans at the Jay & Silent Bob Reboot screening events. "I'm gonna be watching [the movie] with the most receptive f-ing audience to that s- on the planet!," exclaimed Smith on a recent episode of his Fatman Beyond podcast. The audiences are just as excited. You can check out the interview with Smith and Jason Mewes below, thanks to the Late Show with Stephen Colbert YouTube channel.

Related: How Jay & Silent Bob Reboot Successfully Reunited Ben Affleck & Kevin Smith