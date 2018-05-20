Even though there were no tears this time around, Kevin Smith really liked Solo: A Star Wars Story. Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi was divisive amongst hardcore Star Wars fans, to put it lightly, and those same fans were not very excited to see that Lucasfilm was making a young Han Solo spin-off movie. However, as Kevin Smith has said in the past, it's the expectations that these fans have that are weighing down their opinions. The Last Jedi offered a fresh take and Ron Howard's Solo continues in that vein while giving just enough nods to the past and the future to keep the hardcore fans happy, including Smith.

Kevin Smith attended a screening of Solo earlier this week and posted a short review on his Twitter page. The director really enjoyed what he saw on the big screen and praised the work of writers Jonathon and Lawrence Kasdan along with director Ron Howard, who was humbled by Smith's kind words about the film. Smith seemed to enjoy the origin of Han Solo and Chewbacca's relationship the best. Even though Kevin Smith didn't cry, he had this to say about the movie.

"So #SoloAStarWarsStory is fun fan service cinema that made me smile a bunch & flap my fanboy fins! Han meeting Chewie is a secret origin scene a lifelong @starwars enthusiast like me never dreamed I'd ever get to see and it was beautiful! Congrats to the Kasdens & @RealRonHoward!"

The |early reviews for Solo: A Star Wars Story have called it flawed, but fun. But one warning has been given to the hardcore fans, which is: ditch your expectations, just like Kevin Smith said about The Last Jedi. A new Star Wars movie is first met with excitement and then torn apart, even before the movie hits theaters, and Solo is no different. Ron Howard was put into an amazing task and succeeded, even though the movie won't come close to pleasing everybody.

Pleasing all of the Star Wars fanbase is an impossible task, so it's best to take it and put your own spin on it, like Rian Johnson and Ron Howard did. Kevin Smith knows this and ended up having a blast watching Solo: A Star Wars Story. It will be interesting to see how the general public embraces the film and Alden Ehrenreich's performance as the young Han Solo, but early reviews and reactions have heaped praise on the young actor. Hell, even Harrison Ford has complimented Ehrenreich on his portrayal of the iconic smuggler.

Kevin Smith enjoyed Solo: A Star Wars Story, along with a bunch of other lucky fans who have seen the movie early. Solo hits theaters on May 25th, or a day before for fans who were able to snag the Thursday night preview tickets, so more reviews will be trickling in this week. Hopefully everybody is smiling in theaters and flapping their fanboy fins like Kevin Smith was while he watched Solo. You can read the miniature review below, courtesy of Kevin Smith's Twitter account.

So #SoloAStarWarsStory is fun fan service cinema that made me smile a bunch & flap my fanboy fins! Han meeting Chewie is a secret origin scene a lifelong @starwars enthusiast like me never dreamed I’d ever get to see and it was beautiful! Congrats to the Kasdens & @RealRonHoward! pic.twitter.com/XMyM2m25AO — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) May 15, 2018