Filmmaker and comic book lover Kevin Smith is stoked after seeing the new trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage. A direct sequel to the 2018 hit that brings back Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, the official trailer was released for Venom 2 this week. Teasing the mayhem that's to come with Woody Harrelson playing Carnage, the trailer has many Marvel fans heavily anticipating the sequel's release this fall.

Addressing the new trailer on his Fatman Beyond podcast, Kevin Smith made it clear that he's among those most excited to see Venom 2. While the movie looks to be a lot of fun, Smith also felt that he wanted to see a bit more of Carnage than the quick tease shown in the trailer. Via ComicBook.com, here's what Smith had to say.

"So, the trailer looks f*cking good and fun. I didn't see any like, I guess the bad guy is Carnage. So there's your f*cking villain, Woody Harrelson chewing the scenery and what's his name, f*cking Tom [Hardy] just f*cking chewing the scenery yet again man, in that good way. He seems to be having a good time. I look forward to it. You know, I would have liked to have seen a lot more Carnage, but I'm gonna see that when I see the movie."

There will certainly be plenty more of Carnage to see in the movie, which some fans are saying has real Maximum Carnage vibes. As for Kevin Smith, he's making it a point to see Venom: Let There Be Carnage on the big screen when it is released. As he explains on the podcast, Smith waited on seeing the original Venom in 2018, which wasn't quite as powerful on the small screen at home as it would have been in a theater. He's not going to make that mistake again with Venom 2, and there's a strong possibility it'll bring Kevin Smith to tears.

"I didn't go out to see the first one in theater and then when I watched it at home I was like, 'Oh, I would have actually enjoyed this' so I will actually go see this in the theater. I wasn't one of those people that's like 'I want the world to open men, I'm tired of this sh*t.' I was like, I get it, we all got to hide from the germ, but you know I've had my double shots now for a while and the numbers here in California keep f*cking dropping there's a day last week where nobody died from f*cking COVID and stuff so looks like we're getting back to that place where the world is going to start opening up more and more."

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be released on Sept. 24, 2021. Andy Serkis directs using a screenplay written by Kelly Marcel. Along with Hardy as Venom and Harrelson as Carnage, the sequel also brings in Haomie Harris as the supervillain Shriek. Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, Peggy Lu, Sean Delaney, and Larry Olubamiwo also star. Smith's comments on the trailer come from the Fatman Beyond podcast.