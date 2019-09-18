An anonymous massage therapist who accused Kevin Spacey of sexual assault has been reported dead. This comes in the midst of a lawsuit against the actor. At this time, there are no circumstances behind the death being released. And the age of the accuser has not been disclosed. As soon as the news hit social media, many began making comparisons to Kevin Spacey's deceitful Frank Underwood character from House of Cards, though there is nothing that even remotely hints that Kevin Spacey had anything to do with the death at this time.

The massage therapist's death was noted by one of Kevin Spacey's attorneys while filing in court. The person was being allowed to proceed with their case against the actor anonymously, and their identity still has not been revealed at this time.

The individual had been suing Kevin Spacey as a John Doe. The sex of the individual was not disclosed. The person filed their lawsuit in September 2018. The John Doe in this case claimed that Kevin Spacey forced them to grab his genitals two different times during a massage that occurred two years prior at a private residence in Malibu.

A federal judge in California allowed the case to move forward this past May, though Spacey objected because the plaintiff's identity was being withheld from public record. The death comes just one month after the two parties decided on a plan for the proceeding. The trial was expected to last between 7 to 11 days. The plantiff's attorney was the one who alerted Kevin Spacey's defense team that the unidentified massage therapist had passed away.

No further details in the case are being released at this time. A request to the plaintiff's attorney for more information regarding the situation has gone unanswered. The plaintiff's death comes shortly after criminal charges filed against the actor in Nantucket, Mass. were dropped. Kevin Spacey had pleaded not guilty in that case, facing a felony indecent assault and battery charge. The prosecutors withdrew charges after the teenage busboy at the center of the trial stopped cooperating.

The John Doe lawsuit against Kevin Spacey was positioned as the most significant legal situation that the actor now faces. He was previously accused of sexual misconduct by multiple individuals. There were two other alleged masseur victims in the John Doe case who had expressing "concern for their safety and/or do not want their names revealed publicly in the media."

The unidentified individual's heirs could continue the case in that person's name, though the issue of anonymity does pose certain problems with the case moving forward. To continue suing Kevin Spacey, it is likely that the individual's identity would have to be revealed. It's noted that the judge may be less likely to protect the privacy of the person in question after their death.

If this case does move forward, it will be a difficult one to try with the most important witness against Kevin Spacey no longer around. That will make the lawsuit a particularly difficult one to litigate. This news comes from The Hollywood Reporter.