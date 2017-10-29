Academy Award winning actor Kevin Spacey has apologized to Anthony Rapp after Rapp alleged Spacey made an unwanted sexual advance toward the Star Trek: Discovery actor when he was just 14-years old. Spacey was 26-years old when the altercation allegedly occurred. The House of Cards star did not deny the allegations and apologized to Rapp if they were true. "If I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior," his statement said. Instead, Spacey blames his lack of memory of the situation due to alcohol use.

Anthony Rapp told Buzzfeed that Kevin Spacey allegedly made a pass at Rapp in 1986 when the two were working together in the Broadway play, Precious Sons. Rapp said that the advances happened after a party at Spacey's apartment. Rapp said had been invited to a party at the then 26-year-old's house, but became bored so watched television in a bedroom. He said he was the only non-adult at the party, but had been invited after befriending Spacey. After the party died down, Anthony Rapp tried to leave, but a drunken Kevin Spacey blocked the exit.

Kevin Spacey allegedly picked Anthony Rapp up before lying on top of him and trying to seduce him as a 14-year-old and Rapp said the alleged actions of Spacey were sexual rather than playful. After shaking off Spacey, Rapp said he hid in a bathroom before telling the host he wanted to leave.

"I opened the door to leave, he was leaning on the front door and he was like, 'Are you sure you wanna go?' I said, 'Yes.'"

The allegation comes after weeks of revelations in the entertainment industry, with actors, models, and other industry workers coming forward to share their experiences being the victims of sexual misconduct.

Addressing the allegations made against him, the American Beauty star took to Twitter to post a note apologizing for his 'drunken behavior 30 years ago. In a note, Spacey wrote that he owes the sincerest apology and he is "sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him these years." Spacey's private life has been a topic of discussion since over the years he emphasized on keeping his sexuality a private matter. But this time along with issuing an apology, Kevin Spacey came out as a gay man and said that he wants to "deal with this honestly and openly." Spacey explains.

"I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I am beyond horrified to hear his story. I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been a deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he described having carried with him all of these years. This story has encouraged me to address other things about my life. I know that there are stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy. As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior."

Under the spotlight of allegations made towards Harvey Weinstein, Bill O'Reilly, Mark Halperin, James Toback and others, Anthony Rapp said, "Part of what allowed the Harvey situation to occur was that there was this witting and unwitting conspiracy of silence. The only way these things can continue is if there's no attention being paid to it, if it's getting forgotten." Rapp said he had remained silent for so long because he hadn't completely registered the severity of the alleged actions as a teenager. He also said he didn't plan to see Spacey again, but as Kevin Spacey's career began to grow it became harder to ignore him. Read the entire apology below via Kevin Spacey's Twitter account.

