It's been a while since we've seen Kevin Spacey. The actor has been accused of sexual misconduct many times over the past couple of years. And he dropped out of the public spotlight, only to occasionally resurface in a series of videos that some call creepy, others find disturbing, and a few find quite bewildering. Channeling his Frank Underwood persona, the actor has seemingly made threats to his accusers, while attempting to deny some of his actions. He dropped his first Christmas Video on December 24, 2018 and followed that up with a second video almost exactly a year later, dropping a fireside chat on Christmas Eve 2019. Now, he arrives with his third annual Christmas video. This one is a bit more somber, as he drops the Frank Underwood impression while reaching out to those individuals who are suffering in 2020.

This third Christmas video is titled 1-800 XMAS. Kevin Spacey doesn't loom over the short Youtube sketch, this time offering compassion to those people who have been struggling with the holidays this year. He offers the following thoughts before sharing the number for a suicide hotline.

"If you're standing in a place that you can no longer remain standing, if you're suffering, if you need need help, if you feel guilt or shame, if you're struggling with your identity, if your back's up against the wall, or if you feel that there is no path for you, whatever your situation, I promise you there is a path. At this time during this holiday and beyond, even if you don't feel it, there are people out there who understand and who can help, because you are not alone."

Kevin Spacey dropped his first Christmas video while facing felony charges for sexual assaulting an 18-year-old in Massachusetts in 2016. Assuming his Frank Underwood persona, Spacey addressed the sexual assault claims indirectly while also commenting on the death of his character in the Netflix hit drama House of Cards, which concluded its run without him. He said this in that video.

"All this presumption made for such an unsatisfying ending and to think it could have been such a memorable send off. I can promise you this: If I didn't pay the price for the things we both know I did, I'm certainly not going to pay the price for the things I didn't do."

The charges addressed in the 2018 video were dropped after Spacey's accuser invoked Fifth Amendment rights. The once celebrated actor would return exactly one year later to wish everyone a Merry Christmas in a second holiday video. He has since been absent from social media and Hollywood in general over the past 365 days.

Kevin Spacey has faced multiple legal battles since first being accused by actor actor Anthony Rapp of making sexual advantages when Rapp was just 14. Spacey's latest accuser, an unnamed massage therapist, died mid-trial, and the estate dropped all charges. Despite this new video of Kevin Spacey, it is unclear what the future holds for the actor, but he'll probably not work in Hollywood anytime soon. individuals struggling with suicidal thoughts this holiday season are encouraged to call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.