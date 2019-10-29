Kevin Spacey won't be charged in a sexual assault case after the accuser died, reportedly from cancer. The Los Angeles District Attorney's office has formally dropped the case pending against the Oscar-winning actor, who has been accused by multiple individuals of sexual misconduct.

In this particular case, the unidentified accuser, who was withholding their identity, was a noted message therapist who had worked with Kevin Spacey on multiple occasions. The therapist accused Spacey of trying to kiss him, and alleges that the actor grabbed his genitals during a session in Malibu. This incident happened nearly three years to the day, in October 2016.

The accuser hasn't been identified yet in the press. The individual had gone to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, who turned the investigation over to the D.A.'s office in the summer of 2018. Ever since that time in July, the D.A.'s office has been reviewing the case. They had not yet made a decision to move forward with the case when the individual was found dead. At the time of death, the cause of this person's demise was unknown.

The accuser's civil attorney had filed a suit against Spacey in September 2018. That same attorney is the one who notified Spacey's lawyers that the individual had passed away last month. Reports claim that this unidentified accuser had passed away due to complications from cancer. With the mystery surrounding the actual cause of death, some rumors pointed to foul play, and some alleged that Kevin Spacey, being compared to his House of Cards character Frank Underwood, had something to do with the person's sudden demise. There is absoultely no evidence to back that up, and is an unfounded rumor at this time.

Head deputy in the D.A.'s sex crimes unit, Christina Buckley formerly dropped the case this past Monday. Here's what she had to say in the declination report.

"During the course of the investigation, the victim passed away. The sexual assault allegations cannot be proved without the participation of the victim. Thus, the case was declined."

Because the allegations fell outside the statute of limitations, the D.A.'s office declined to file another case against Kevin Spacey. This past summer in July, another case against Spacey was dropped by prosecutors in Nantucket. This happened because the accuser invoked the 5th Amendment during the evidentiary hearing.

There are other accusers who have come forward to blame Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct, but it is not apparent if he will be facing any more cases in the near future. This news comes from Variety.