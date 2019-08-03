Kevin Spacey alerted the media as he recited a poem about himself at the National Roman Museum next to a chiseled naked statue. The actor, who has not been seen out in public a whole lot since over a dozen men accused him of sexual misconduct, made a rare appearance to recite Gabriele Tinti's poem, "The Boxer." Museum goers were reportedly shocked to see the actor out and about, dressed in a tobacco-colored suit delivering lines from the poem, which he obviously used to refer to himself.

Gabriele Tinti's "The Boxer" is about a "tired and broken fighter who has been punched and beaten, and is left bleeding by the ringside." Kevin Spacey read the poem while standing next to the Greek bronze Boxer at Rest statue and while the air conditioning was broken. A big crowd gathered to watch the actor read the speech, which he then read twice to entertain (or confuse) the rest of the audience. The actor's representatives promised there would be an interview after Spacey's performance, but that never materialized. You can read part of the poem below.

"I shook the country, made the arenas vibrate, tore my opponents to shreds. I lit up the darkness, collected insults, compelled applause. Not everyone knew how to do this. None of you. On the other hand life is not frightening for those who have never taken a risk."

Kevin Spacey wants to make a comeback and he is not out making any apologies to anybody. The actor is under the firm belief that his acting chops will be able to get him through all of the sexual misconduct allegations from over the years. His bizarre 2018 Christmas Eve video where he acted as his House of Cards character Frank Underwood, was apparently just the start as Spacey tries to make a comeback. Sexual misconduct charges from 2017 were recently dropped by a Massachusetts prosecutor after William Little declined to testify at a pre-trial hearing, so Spacey seems to be in a celebratory mood.

With no interview after his Rome performance, Kevin Spacey did not have to talk about the accusations of sexual abuse, which was more than likely by design. In 2017, when actor Anthony Rapp accused the actor of trying to seduce him at the age of 14, Spacey claimed that he didn't remember and chose to come out as gay in the same social media post. If and when Spacey does end up being welcomed back in Hollywood, these are things that will inevitably come up and he might have to remember.

Kevin Spacey may have "made the arenas vibrate" for most of his career, but for many, this is a slap in the face. Like the infamous Christmas Eve video, Spacey is blaming others for his problems while looking the audience in the eye. "It was as mesmerizing as it was slightly terrifying," says a reporter from The Daily Beast. Gabriele Tinti's poem was reportedly written with Kevin Spacey in mind.