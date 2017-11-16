The untold story of Kevin Spacey behind-the-scenes continues to unfold. The actor has now been accused of "inappropriate behavior" in 20 different testimonies from individuals who encountered Spacey at The Old Vic theater in London. The incidents are said to have occurred between 1995 and 2013. Spacey served as the artistic director at The Old Vic theater for 11 years. Here's what current Artistic Director Matthew Warchus had to say about the matter in a statement.

"I have genuine and deep sympathy for all those who have come forward and said they were hurt in some way by my predecessor's actions. Everyone is entitled to work in an environment free from harassment and intimidation. The Old Vic is now actively engaged in the process of healing and the process of prevention. These allegations have been a shock and a disturbing surprise to many of us. It is incorrect, unfair and irresponsible to say that everybody knew. But as a result of the investigation, what we have learnt is how better to call out this behaviour in future. These findings will help not only The Old Vic but our industry as a whole, as together we rapidly evolve an intelligent new standard of protection and support in and around the workplace. We are committed to a new way forward."

In October, The Old Vic hired an external law firm, Lewis Silkin, to investigate the matter. During the course of their investigation, they uncovered the 20 individual allegations. All but two of the allegations took place prior to 2009. Unfortunately, due to Kevin Spacey's status in Hollywood, many of those who were working for the theater didn't feel they could come forward at the time of the incidents, which is why no legal claims, formal grievances, formal disputes, settlement agreements or payments were ever made during his tenure.

"The Old Vic was in a unique position of having a Hollywood star at the helm around whom existed a cult of personality. The investigation found that his stardom and status at The Old Vic may have prevented people, and in particular junior staff or young actors, from feeling that they could speak up or raise a hand for help."

The controversy surrounding Kevin Spacey started when actor Anthony Rapp accused him of acting inappropriately when he was just 14-years-old. This prompted Spacey to come out as gay and deny having any recollection of the incident, saying, "I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years." The decision to use that statement to officially come out as gay was met with tremendous backlash.

As a result of the allegations, Kevin Spacey has been dropped from House of Cards and by Netflix entirely, with Ridley Scott deciding to reshoot all of his scenes, with Christopher Plummer instead, in All the Money in the World, which was complete and ready for release. As Time notes, The Old Vic theater is also offering a counseling service for those affected, which will be open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year for the next 12 months.