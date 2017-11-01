More allegations of sexual misconduct against Kevin Spacey mount as the actor's career starts to crumble. Days after Buzzfeed published an interview with Star Trek: Discovery's Anthony Rapp, more men have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct. The news comes after Spacey's brother, Randall Fowler, came forward to announce that he and Spacey had been sexually abused as children by their father. Rapp detailed a story where Kevin Spacey, who was 26-years old at the time, tried to have sexual relations with the young 14-year old Rapp. Spacey took time out to apologize to Anthony Rapp via Twitter while simultaneously coming out as gay, which has caused a lot of controversy, to say the least.

Filmmaker Tony Montana claims he was groped by Kevin Spacey in a Los Angeles bar in 2003. Spacey reportedly walked up to Montana while drunk and then grabbed his "package" and would not let go, saying, "this designates ownership." Montana says he was left with PTSD for 6 months after Spacey "forcefully" grabbed his crotch. The director was able to pull Kevin Spacey's hand away, but the actor then proceeded to follow Montana into the restroom. It's at this time that Tony Montana told Spacey's friends that it was time to bring him home.

Actor Robert Cavazos, who performed at London's historic Old Vic theater when Kevin Spacey served as its artistic director between 2004 and 2015, also came forward with his own story about the actor earlier this week, stating that Spacey was known for preying on young male actors. Cavazos had this to say.

"It seems the only requirement was to be a male under the age of 30 for Mr. Spacey to feel free to touch us. It was so common that it even became a local joke (in very bad taste)."

Robert Cavazos also said that Spacey would often arrange "picnics" at the theater with young male actors and then proceed to touch them inappropriately after they thought they were going to get career advice.

Separately, a British man claims Kevin Spacey exposed himself to him in 2010, when he was working at a hotel in West Sussex. The man claims that Spacey flashed his genitals while saying, "it's big, isn't it?" while trying to get the young bartender to touch him. The former bartender claims Spacey also invited him up to his room, but he rejected the star's advances. When the advances were rejected, Spacey then tried to give the young man his watch as a way to keep him silent.

In response, the Old Vic has set up an anonymous, confidential complaints phone number for people who were at the theater from 2003 to 2015 who may have had some bad experiences with the House of Cards actor. Meanwhile, Netflix has suspended the production of the 6th Season of House of Cards due to the allegations surrounding Kevin Spacey. In addition, the International TV Academy has rescinded the special Emmy that Spacey was to be awarded later this month. The International Emmy Founders Award, which was due to be presented to Spacey in a ceremony on November 20th, is a special award reserved for those "whose creative accomplishments have contributed in some way to the quality of global television production." You can read more about further allegations against Kevin Spacey via Radar Online.