Police in London and Los Angeles are currently investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against actor Kevin Spacey. Guy Pearce commented on working with Spacey recently and insinuated that he was groped by the actor when they were filming L.A. Confidential in 1997. The first accusations against Spacey came to light last year when actor Anthony Rapp claimed that Spacey sexually assaulted him when he was only 14-years old. Since then, many men have come forward to share similar stories.

Guy Pearce recently appeared on the Australian talk show Interview, where he was asked about working with Kevin Spacey. Pearce immediately praised Spacey's acting talents, but then said that the subject was a difficult one to talk about. He then suggested that he may have had a negative experience while filming 1997's L.A. Confidential with Spacey. Pearce explains.

"Yeah ... yeah. Tough one to talk about at the moment. Amazing actor; incredible actor. Mmm. Slightly difficult time with Kevin, yeah. He's a handsy guy... Thankfully, I was 29 and not 14."

So far, Guy Pearce and Anthony Rapp are the most high profile actors to come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct at the hands of Kevin Spacey. Although the allegations were never spoken of publicly, it's believed that many in Hollywood were aware of Spacey's predatory behavior for years. Seth MacFarlane's Family Guy TV series made a joke about the rumors way back in 2005. At the time, MacFarlane notes that he hadn't heard the rumors before, and that he was filled in by the writing staff of the hit show.

As previously noted, police in Los Angeles and London are currently investigating Kevin Spacey. The LAPD is investigating a 1992 claim that alleges that Spacey sexually assaulted a young man in West Hollywood. Police in London are investigating the claims of 5 men who allege that Spacey sexually assaulted them as well. Overall, the Academy Award winning actor has faced sexual assault accusations from more than 30 men. Additionally, Spacey has been accused of sexual misconduct by 20 men from the years 2004 to 2015 when he was the head of the Old Vic theatre in London.

Kevin Spacey was let go from Netflix's hit series House of Cards and was famously replaced by Christopher Plummer in Ridley Scott's All the Money in the World. Plummer received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his work on the film. It seems that it's going to be hard for Spacey to make a comeback in this climate, but director Bryan Singer has revealed that he would still like to work with the actor, which is a bit strange because he has been accused of many of the same (and even worse) things that Spacey has been accused of. You can check out the original interview with Guy Pearce over at The Guardian.