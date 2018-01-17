Scotland Yard in the U.K. confirmed that there is now a third ongoing investigation into disgraced actor Kevin Spacey, after another accuser stepped forward last month. Scotland Yard had previously launched two separate investigations into the actor from men in the South London borough of Lambeth, in 2005 and 2008. Here's what a Scotland Yard representative had to say in a statement about this latest allegation of sexual misconduct against Kevin Spacey.

"On 13 December we received an allegation that the man sexually assaulted a man (Victim 3) in 2005 in Westminster. Officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are investigating."

The allegations against Kevin Spacey first surfaced in October, when actor Anthony Rapp claimed the actor made unwanted sexual advances against him, when he was just 14 years old and Kevin Spacey was 32. Kevin Spacey would later apologize for his actions, but his apology sparked outrage, since the actor claimed not to remember the incident, blaming it on "what would have been a deeply inappropriate drunken behavior," and using said apology to come out of the closet as a gay man. Anthony Rapp coming forward lead to several others following suit, which ultimately lead to Netflix firing the actor from House of Cards halfway through filming their final season.

All of these U.K. allegations came during Kevin Spacey's time as the artistic director for London's Old Vic Theater, located in Lambeth, which he served as from 2004 to 2015. After the first wave of allegations surfaced, the Old Vic Theater encouraged others to come forward with their concerns or complaints, which resulted in 20 individuals coming forward. The theater advised a dozen of those complainants to take their accounts to the police, and shortly thereafter, the second U.K. investigation was launched against the actor. No details about this third accuser or the incident have been revealed at this time.

A representative for Kevin Spacey revealed in November that the actor is seeking treatment following the widespread sexual misconduct allegations that surfaced against him, but no details of said treatment have been revealed. The actor also made headlines in November when, in an unprecedented move, director Ridley Scott scrapped all of Kevin Spacey's footage from the already-completed movie All the Money in the World, where he played billionaire oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, and replaced the actor with Christopher Plummer, the director's original choice for the role. The gamble paid off, with the movie earning Golden Globe nominations for Christopher Plummer, Michelle Williams and director Ridley Scott.

There were also reports of misconduct from Kevin Spacey going all the way back to the mid-1990s, with Gabriel Byrne recently revealing that the production on the 1995 classic The Usual Suspects was briefly shut down due to sexual misconduct allegations. The actor was also accused of being a bully on the set of Baby Driver by his co-star Jon Bernthal, who didn't care for how his co-star treated certain people on the set. While it remains to be seen what will come of these allegations, you can read more about this latest Scotland Yard investigation at Variety.