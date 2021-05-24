Nearly four years after sexual misconduct allegations derailed his career, Kevin Spacey has marked his return to the screen in L'uomo Che Disegno Dio, known as The Man Who Drew God in the States, an upcoming Italian drama directed by actor Franco Nero. Featuring Spacey in a small role, the movie also stars Nero's wife, Vanessa Redgrave, opposite the former House of Cards star with Nero himself playing the main character. The project will reportedly shoot soon in Italy, though it's not clear exactly when.

In perhaps an ironic twist, Kevin Spacey will be playing Spacey a police detective. Redgrave is playing a piano teacher to Nero's lead character. "I'm very happy Kevin agreed to participate in my film," Nero told ABC News. "I consider him a great actor and I can't wait to start the movie." Per IndieWire, the movie is reportedly about "a blind artist who acquires a godlike ability to draw portraits of people based on only hearing their voices, skyrocketing him to fame." Spacey has not yet commented on the news.

An acclaimed actor for many years, Spacey's career came to a screeching halt in 2017 following allegations of sexual misconduct by more than a dozen young men. Due to the seriousness of the allegations, the actor was dismissed from his Oscar-nominated role in the Netflix series House of Cards, and he hasn't been cast in any movie or TV roles ever since. The last time Spacey was seen in a movie was 2018's Billionaire Boys Club, which was filmed prior to the allegations.

In 2018, Spacey was charged with indecent assault for an alleged incident involving a teenager during the summer of 2016. He pleaded not guilty in that case, and the charge was later dropped. The alleged victim would also withdraw a civil lawsuit against the actor. Last year, another man filed a lawsuit against Spacey alleging sexual abuse in the 1980s, and it was recently ruled by a judge that the accuser cannot proceed with the case anonymously.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office opted not to file charges in relation to two other accusers. In one case, the statute of limitations had simply run out. Another potential charge against Spacey was tossed when his accuser, a massage therapist alleging sexual assault, passed away.

The roles stopped coming for a little while, but Spacey didn't exactly stay off the radar. On YouTube, the actor would sporadically post videos while in character as Frank Underwood, the role he played on House of Cards. On Christmas Eve in 2018, he posted a video titled "Let Me Be Frank" where he seemingly denied the allegations against him in real life. The following Christmas Eve, he posted another video telling people to "kill them with kindness," and on Christmas Eve 2020, another video was posted expressing sympathy for those suffering during the pandemic.

It's unclear when Spacey's upcoming movie, L'uomo Che Disegno Dio, will be released. What does seem likely is that the announcement of his return to acting will make many people unhappy. In any case, it would seem that many just can't look away, as his YouTube videos have pulled in millions of views. This news comes to us from ABC News.