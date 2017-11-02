A representative for Kevin Spacey has announced the actor is seeking treatment after the sexual assault allegations of the past week. The news comes after Netflix suspended production of the 6th Season of House of Cards as well as the International TV Academy rescinding the special Emmy that Spacey was to be awarded later this month. In addition, Masterclass has taken down Spacey's acting course from their site. Kevin Spacey is following in the footsteps of Harvey Weinstein who also sought treatment after over 50 women accused the Hollywood mogul of sexual misconduct over the last few decades. Kevin Spacey's publicist Staci Wolfe revealed that the actor is taking a break and seeking treatment, but did not mention anything specific. She had this to say.

"Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment. No other information is available at this time."

The statement comes after sexual misconduct allegations have surfaced against Spacey, the star and executive producer of House of Cards. Kevin Spacey apologized for his behavior to actor Anthony Rapp, but said that he did not remember it due to alcohol consumption and then spent the rest of the apology coming out as a gay man.

Anthony Rapp told Buzzfeed earlier this week that Kevin Spacey made a sexual advance toward him when Rapp was just 14-years old. Since those initial allegations were made, documentary filmmaker Tony Montana and actor Robert Cavazos have come forward with their own allegations against the Academy Award winning actor. Other men have started to come forward with similar stories about Spacey and the Young Vic Theater in England, where Kevin Spacey served as artistic director from 2004 to 2015, has set up an anonymous phone number for men to report any bad experiences that they may have had with the actor.

Kevin Spacey's brother, Randall Fowler, has made some pretty explosive accusations about their father. Fowler, a Rod Stewart impersonator has said in the news for years that he and his brother were sexually abused by their father, who come to find out, may have been a Nazi. Fowler also accuses their father of having a Hitler mustache and making Kevin Spacey read Nazi literature as a child. Spacey cut himself off from his brother when he became "Mr. Rich Millionaire," says Randall Fowler. Fowler and his agent are currently writing a book about Fowler and Spacey's childhood.

The allegations made against Kevin Spacey come at a pretty intense time for Hollywood. Harvey Weinstein was the first of many to be accused of sexual misconduct and ever since then, more women and men have come forward with their experiences in the entertainment industry. Filmmaker Brett Ratner, Dustin Hoffman, producer James Toback, Jeremy Piven and more have recently had accusations of sexual misconduct lobbed their way. While Kevin Spacey is seeking treatment, it is unclear what he'll be seeking treatment for, as no other information is available. You can read more about Kevin Spacey's treatment and sexual misconduct via CNN.