Bill & Ted Face the Music has arrived nearly 30 years after the original became a big hit and cult favorite. Since its release, the time travel comedy has been met with copious amounts of praise from critics and fans alike. Most agree that it perfectly captures the magic of the first two movies, and is a most excellent addition to the franchise. It looks and feels like a true Bill and Ted adventure. And a great deal of that is thanks to iconic special effects legend Kevin Yagher, who has been with the series since its start way back in 1989.

Bill and Ted, as a series, has a very distinct look. And that is once again captured on-screen in this latest journey for Bill S. Preston Esquire and Ted "Theodor" Logan, known world over as The Wyld Stallyns. Kevin Yagher created the cavemen for Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure. He would return a few years later to contribute heavily to Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, creating many iconic characters, such as Station, the Easter Bunny, Satan, and the Good Robot Bill and Teds. His style defined the look and a certain texture that was later utilized in the in-cannon comics. Now, Bill and Ted Face the Music brings back that same flavor.

Kevin Yagher created all of the old-age Bill and Ted body suits as well as the prison body suits that give stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter their swole jail house physiques. He also did early collaborations on Robot assassin Dennis Caleb McCoy, before turning the project over to Steve Wang and company. Yagher's style is on full display, and an important part of what makes Bill & Ted Face the Music so great.

Kevin Yagher is a legend in Hollywood special effects, having worked on some of the biggest horror movies of all time. His past projects include Chucky in the Child's Play series, Freddy Krueger on several Elm Street sequels and the TV series Freddy's Nightmares, Jason in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter and Pinhead in Hellraiser: Bloodline, which marked his feature directorial debut after directing episodes of Tales From the Crypt. Aside from working with some of horror's biggest icons of all time, he also worked on the John Travolta / Nicolas Cage action classic Face/Off, the Dana Carvey comedy favorite The Master of Disguise and Meet the Applegates.

Kevin Yagher was nice enough to invite us in his studio for a virtual tour, showing off his work on Bill and Ted Face the Music. He also opened up for an in-depth chat about Bill & Ted and his history with the franchise along with a couple of interesting tidbits and insider stories from the set.