KFC has decided to suspend their world famous "Finger Lickin' Good" slogan due to the current public health crisis. Health professionals have advised the public to keep their fingers away from their faces for the past 6+ months, so licking them probably isn't the best idea. It isn't clear when the fast food giant will implement their slogan again, but then again, nothing is certain at the moment as things seem to change on a daily basis.

Catherine Tan-Gillespie, global chief marketing officer at Kentucky Fried Chicken, says, "We find ourselves in a unique situation - having an iconic slogan that doesn't quite fit in the current environment." However, they assure us that the menu isn't changing anything at the moment and the company notes that the slogan will be back at some point. Regardless of the change, which has negative connotations, KFC is using it as a marketing ploy. The fast food chain is known for its clever and groundbreaking commercials.

The 64-year old slogan has already ceased in United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and parts of Asia, where KFC is blurring out "Finger Lickin' Good" on its packaging. For now, the slogan will read, "it's good." The official KFC site says, "You know that thing you do with your tongue after finishing a delicious piece of chicken? Please ignore it... for now." You can read what the site had to say below.

"We get it. It's not going to be easy. There's a reason it's been our slogan for over half a century. So, eat the wings. Drink the gravy. Fill up on fries. And watch this space - the slogan will be back. Just when the time is right."

The "Finger Lickin' Good" slogan has been criticized in the U.K. and other parts of the world as "irresponsible," since it potentially "encourages behavior that might increase the chances of coronavirus spreading." KFC's sales were down 18% in Q2. This is actually better than some of the fast food chain's peers for the same period, which is due in part to KFC offering easy family meal solutions at a reasonable price. Restaurants as a whole have been suffering, along with just about any other brick and mortar business.

KFC used to be known as Kentucky Fried Chicken, but changed their name. Many believe that it was due to the word "chicken" after rumors that they were using crazy mutant chickens that were genetically modified. This is not true. The name was changed because of the word "fried," which does not sound healthy. Plus, KFC rolls off the tongue easier, which the brand recognized in 1991 when they made the change. Even if they kept the original name, people would still be flocking to KFC to get some of their over the top concoctions that are often times the antithesis of healthy. You can check out one of KFC's new ads above, thanks to the KFC U.K. Ireland YouTube channel.