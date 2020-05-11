Khloe Kardashian TP'd Kourtney Kardashian's house over the weekend, leading to immense backlash on social media. Toilet paper is still scarce due to the world's current state of affairs. There have been literal fights over the precious paper in stores across North America over the past several weeks. People even wake up early to head to Target, Walmart, or Costco to try and get their hands on a few roles for themselves and their families.

The Kardashian family isn't ever really in step with what normal people are up to these days, even as they remain indoors like everybody else. Khloe and nephew Mason Disick decided to waste more than a few rolls of toilet paper by TP'ing her sister Kourtney's massive home in Calabasas, California. It was done over the weekend as a Mother's Day prank, and Kourtney was into it. She shared the handy work on an Instagram story, calling it, "actually genius" and declaring that she will get revenge.

People were instantly angry about the tone deaf toilet papering mission. First of all, they used a lot of toilet paper, which people are desperately in need of at the moment. Second of all, they did a really bad job. Even for a mansion, they did a pretty lackluster job with all of the rolls they wasted and people are not very happy about it at all. "What a waste... some people don't even have toilet paper to USE and Khloe Kardashian is throwing it away on a joke," said one person on social media.

Another person asked if someone could go retrieve the toilet paper so they could use it. "I'm so glad Khloe Kardashian has toilet paper to waste like this," she said. "I've been using stuff that feels like sandpaper because I still can't find anything else and I don't have much of it. Can you pull it off the tree and send it my way?" Many were using the hashtag #Shameful in their posts. Another person said, "Khloe Kardashian deciding to teepee Kourtney's house with rolls of toilet paper just shows obnoxious and selfish rich people are."

As the comments get further down, they get even more agitated. As of this writing, Khloe Kardashian has yet to respond to the criticism. Everybody is stuck at home and bored, but they're not wasting toilet paper on their sister's mansion. They could have at least done the fiery dog poo on the porch joke, which would have saved toilet paper and given the dog poo a second purpose. At the very least, they were smart enough not to use masks, which really isn't saying much. You can check out the tone deaf toilet papering job below, thanks to Penelope's Blackbook's Instagram account.

khloe kardashian deciding to teepee kourtneys house with rolls of toilet paper just shows obnoxious & selfish rich people are even during a pandemic 💀 — 🌶 (@yaboishadia) May 9, 2020

What a waste........some people don’t even have toilet paper to USE and @khloekardashian is throwing it away on a joke. #badtimingkhloepic.twitter.com/9NVmx6dSX7 — ASH 🔆 (@ashleyymariee25) May 10, 2020

I’m so glad @khloekardashian has toilet paper to waste like this. I’ve been using stuff that feels like sandpaper because I still can’t find anything else and I don’t have much of it. Can you pull it off the tree and send it my way? And for @KrisJenner to repost 🤦🏻‍♀️ #shamefulpic.twitter.com/i6mmm6RtaK — Ellen Wilson (@swollsister1) May 10, 2020

we’re in the middle of a pandemic and khloe tp’d kourtneys house while some people are literally struggling to find toilet paper in stores. the privilege jumped out— pic.twitter.com/jSPEmcIk4v — kaytee // nsfr (@givenchygng) May 9, 2020

Khloe really T-P’d Kourtney when toilet paper companies’ supply chains are falling apart and they are producing 1.5 million more rolls a day than before 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/oFedc8fped — allison reeves (@allisonrreeves) May 9, 2020

Despite all the Tristan stuff, I didn’t think Khloe Kardashian would be THAT STUPID to TP her sister Kourtney’s mansion during a time where people literally are struggling to find a 6pk of toilet paper... 🤦‍♀️ #KUWTKpic.twitter.com/9ho9XBu6a5 — Reality Ashhole (@RealityAshhole) May 9, 2020

I STAN the Kardashian’s but Khloe tee-pee’d her sisters houses today when there is a TOILET PAPER SHORTAGE. Love u khlo but not a good time for pranks like dat — paris olkes (@OlkesParis) May 9, 2020

Sure, I’ve been struggling to find toilet paper anywhere but here is @khloekardashian TPing @kourtneykardash’s home. Sis, if you have THAT much toilet paper do you mind sending some my way??? — ˡ ᵉ ᵉ (@TheQueenHeel) May 10, 2020

Stores are limiting 1 pack of toilet paper per customer (when there’s any in stock). Meanwhile Khloe Kardashian is TPing her sister’s mansion pic.twitter.com/R9G3QJTzU1 — max (@meowiee_wowiee) May 10, 2020

Poor people are literally fighting in the supermarkets for toilet paper and @khloekardashian felt like it was a good day to toilet paper Kourtneys house.......... disgusted by the absolute wastefulness and absolutely idiocy of rich people as usual — Stacey (@Ohgoditsstacey) May 10, 2020