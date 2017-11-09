It looks like we may be getting Kick-Ass 3 after all. And it looks like the movie could be heading to Netflix. While there's no official announcement yet, Mark Millar, who recently sold his company Millarworld to Netflix, is teasing an announcement related to Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl. While he couldn't say what's happening at the moment, it seems pretty likely that a new Kick-Ass movie is in the cards, and we could be getting that long rumored standalone Hit-Girl movie as well.

When the announcement that Millarworld and all of its properties had been sold to Netflix, it was pretty clear that Kingsman and Kick-Ass weren't part of the deal. Or, at least it seemed that way. Fox seems to be pretty happy with Kingsman, but Lionsgate has been sitting on Kick-Ass ever since Kick-Ass 2 failed to meet expectations at the box office in 2013. Could it be that Netflix and Lionsgate have struck a deal for Kick-Ass 3, given the recent sale of Millarworld? That's purely speculative, but here's what Mark Millar had to say on Twitter.

"Right, this brilliance won't write itself. Time to help get a press release together for the big Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl news next week..."

The news was posted with an image of Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Kick-Ass and Chloe Grace Moretz as Hit-Girl. If it were simply a comic book announcement, it's likely he wouldn't post an image from the movie. That said, there's no guarantee the movie winds up on Netflix. It's entirely possible that this new Kick-Ass project is finally moving forward with Lionsgate. It's also worth considering that a Hit-Girl TV series, or something of that nature, could be in the works. At the moment, it's tough to know.

Kick-Ass was released by Lionsgate in 2010 and, considering the movie only had a production budget of $30 million, the $96 million worldwide take was enough to justify a sequel. It also doesn't hurt that the first movie was generally well-received, currently boasting a 75 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Kick-Ass 2, sadly, didn't do nearly as well. Universal stepped in to distribute, but the movie only made $60 million worldwide and was largely panned by critics. Thanks to that, Kick-Ass 3 never got going. However, it looks like somebody has decided that Kick-Ass still has some gas in the tank.

For now, all we can do is speculate about what this Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl news is going to be. Kick-Ass 3 feels like the most likely scenario, but we can't rule out a reboot of some kind either. We'll have to wait until this press release makes its way online next week to know for sure. We'll be sure to keep you up to date as more details on the project are made available. For now, you can check out Mark Millar's tweet for yourself below and speculate wildly.