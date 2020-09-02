A groundbreaking, action-packed comic book adaptation gets the 4K Ultra HD treatment when Kick-Ass arrives on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray and Digital) November 3 from Lionsgate.

From acclaimed director Matthew Vaughn, the film features an all-star cast including Golden Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson (2017, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture, Nocturnal Animals), Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Mark Strong, Chloë Grace Moretz, and Oscar winner Nicolas Cage (1995, Best Actor in a Leading Role, Leaving Las Vegas). Experience four times the resolution of full HD with the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, with a brand new SteelBook illustrated by Tracie Ching, in celebration of its 10th Anniversary. Available in this absolutely stunning format, the Kick-Ass 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack will include featurettes about the making of the film and its comic book origin, as well as an audio commentary by the director, and will be available for the suggested retail price of $24.99. Based on the comic book written by Mark Millar and John S. Romita Jr., screenplay by Jane Goldman & Matthew Vaughn, and directed by Matthew Vaughn.

A twisted, funny, high-octane action-adventure from director Matthew Vaughn (the Kingsman movies), Kick-Ass tells the story of a teenage fanboy (Aaron Johnson) who takes his comic book obsession as inspiration to become a real-life superhero. Costars Chloë Grace Moretz as Hit-Girl and Nicolas Cage as her father, Big Daddy.

Kick-Ass 4K Ultra HD / Blu-ray Special Features:

A New Kind of Superhero: The Making of Kick-Ass

It's On! The Comic Book Origin of Kick-Ass

Audio Commentary by Director Matthew Vaughn

Marketing Archive

The Art of Kick-Ass Gallery (Blu-ray Only)