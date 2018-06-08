Matthew Vaughn, who directed the first Kick-Ass movie back in 2010, has revealed that there are now plans to reboot the series, with his production company Marv back at the helm. There's no word yet on when these movies will release, how similar they will be to the previous movies, or who will star, but nonetheless, it's enough to get comic book fans excited.

Kick-Ass was Matthew Vaughn's big break back in 2010 which kick-started his career in the superhero movie industry. The success of Kick-Ass landed him his job as the director of X-Men: First Class, and writer of X-Men: Days of Future Past. Matthew Vaughn then went on to work on his currently most memorable projects, Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Now, eight years later, Vaughn has revealed he's going back to work on the series that kickstarted his whole career, and this time he will hopefully get it right.

After the success of the first Kick-Ass, Vaughn was planning on expanding the movie into an entire franchise. Unfortunately, Kick-Ass 2 was not met with the same open arms as its predecessor, which could be because of the fact that superhero movie parodies were yet to be in full swing, or because Vaughn didn't even direct this one. Whatever the reason, the Kick-Ass sequel became something of a sore spot for most of the people involved. Actress Chloë Grace Moretz seemingly no longer wanted anything to do with the franchise, which left the announced Hit-Girl spin-off completely in the dust. During the years after, Vaughn revealed that they still had plans for the future of the franchise, but they pretty much had no way to successfully implement them.

Vaughn's second chance isn't just a chance for him to get it right, but it's also a chance for him to explore further into Mark Millar's comics. In his interview with Empire, Vaughn revealed that he would be interested in having the movie star Patience Lee, who is a female, African American vigilante that takes up the Kick-Ass mantle. Lee is a single mother who has become one of the comics' most popular characters in recent years, so it would be great to see Vaughn bring her onto the big screen.

Thor: Ragnarok actress Tessa Thompson has previously expressed interest in playing Patience Lee in a Kick-Ass movie. It's possible that Vaughn will consider her for the role, especially.given Thompson's comic book movie history. Thompson is becoming more and more popular in Hollywood every year, so by the time that the Kick-Ass reboot does come along, she should hopefully have enough star power to take the lead in her own superhero movie.

For the time being, all we really have about the Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl reboot is the confirmation that it will happen, as revealed in Vaughn's interview with https://www.empireonline.com/movies/news/kick-ass-reboot-kingsman-universe-coming-matthew-vaughn-new-studio-exclusive/|Empire. Even the possibility of Patience Lee being the main character is pure speculation. Regardless, the future looks bright for fans of Kick-Ass, both the comics and the movies.