Well GO USA has released the first trailer and poster for the highly-anticipated sequel Kickboxer Retaliation, a follow-up to 2016's Kickboxer: Vengeance. The studio announced this sequel back in February 2016, months before the first film was released, with a Kickboxer: Retaliation poster that revealed the primary antagonist will be played by Hafthor Julius Bjornsson, best known as The Mountain on Game of Thrones. As you can see in the trailer, this behemoth puts his strength on display in rather brutal ways.

One year after finding vengeance for his murdered brother, MMA champion Kurt Sloane (Alain Moussi) finds himself back in Thailand kidnapped and imprisoned there by a powerful gangster (Christopher Lambert). His only shot at freedom is to win an underground death match against a 400lb killer enhanced with state of the art drugs (Game of Thrones star Hafthor Julius Bjornsson). To make it out alive, he seeks training unlike anything he's ever endured, with the help of the legendary Master Durand (Jean-Claude Van Damme) and fellow prisoner Briggs (Mike Tyson).

The trailer reveals that Hafthor Julius Bjornsson's character Mongkut is quite literally the strongest man in the world, a feat that the actor and real-life strongman has come very close to actually accomplishing. He was named Iceland's Strongest Man in 2011 and 2012, and he has placed as the runner up in the 2014, 2016 and 2017 World's Strongest Man competition, and third place in 2012, 2013 and 2015. Also in 2015, he broke a 1,000 year old record at the World's Strongest Viking competition in Norway, where he carried a 32-foot, 1,433 lb log for five steps. The previous record was set in the late 900s by Orm Storulfsson, who managed to carry a similar log for three steps, before breaking his back.

The supporting cast also includes Sara Malakul Lane as Liu, reprising her role from Kickboxer: Vengeance, along with, Jessica Jann, Steven Swadling, Sam Medina and Miles Strommen. There will also be a number of real-life MMA fighters such as Wanderlei Silva playing a character named Chud, while Frankie Edgar, Renzo Gracie, Renato Sobral, Roy "Big Country" Nelson, Fabricio Werdum and Marucio Shogun portraying themselves. No details about their appearances have been given and it remains to be seen if they will be involved in any of the fighting scenes.

Dimitri Logothetis takes over the reins to direct Kickboxer: Retaliation, working from his own screenplay. Dimitri Logothetis co-wrote the script for Kickboxer: Vengeance with Jim McGrath, based on characters created by Jean-Claude Van Damme and Mark DiSalle. This Kickboxer sequel will have a limited release on January 26, along with a nationwide VOD release, with the movie arriving in theaters on the same weekend as 20th Century Fox's Maze Runner: The Death Cure. Take a look at the new trailer, courtesy of Well Go USA YouTube, along with the poster for Kickboxer: Retaliation below.