Whether or not Kill Bill: Vol. 3 does happen remains to be seen. However, Quentin Tarantino has teased some of what he would have in store, should he decide to round out the trilogy. And it could include bringing in Maya Hawke as The Bride's daughter BB, reuniting her on-screen with her real-life mom and star of the original two movies, Uma Thurman.

Quentin Tarantino is currently making the rounds promoting his novelization of Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. During a recent interview on Joe Rogan's podcast, he discussed the possibility of Kill Bill 3. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I think it's just revisiting the characters twenty years later and just imagining the Bride and her daughter, BB, having 20 years of peace, and then that peace is shattered. And not the Bride and BB are on the run and just the idea of being able to cast Uma [Thurman] and cast her daughter [Maya Hawke] in the thing would be f****** exciting."

As fans may recall, The Bride triumphed over Bill at the end of Kill Bill: Vol. 2 and she rode off into the sunset with BB. But that doesn't mean it's going to be happily ever after. There are still others out there who may want her dead. That is exactly what Quentin Tarantino put forth, delving a bit deeper into the proposed idea during the interview.

"Elle Driver is still out there, Sophie Fatale got her arm cut off, but she's still out there. They all got Bill's money. Actually, Gogo had a twin sister Shiaki and so her twin sister could show up."

While the movie is not confirmed to be happening, Quentin Tarantino is certainly open to it. Vivica A. Fox, who played Vernita Green in Kill Bill: Vol. 1, has expressed her desire to see it happen as well. Specifically, she wants to see Zendaya play a grown-up version of her daughter, who watched The Bride kill her mom. So maybe we'll get Zendaya vs. Maya Hawke in the long-awaited sequel. Hawke, for her part, became a breakout star in her own right in Netflix's Stranger Things. Some of her other credits include the upcoming Feat Street Part 1: 1994 and, as it just so happens,Once Upon a Time In Hollywood.

Quentin Tarantino has remained adamant that he is only going to direct one more movie then retire. While he'll still keep himself busy, he's not going to direct any more movies. That would mean Kill Bill: Vol 3, in theory, could be his final directorial effort. From a business perspective, it's easy to see the studio handing over a green light. The first two Kill Bill movies made a combined $330 million at the global box office. And it's been long enough where nostalgia would certainly help fuel the hype. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. You can check out the full interview on the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.