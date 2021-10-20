Could we see Quentin Tarantino end his filmmaking career with Kill Bill: Vol. 3? It's certainly not off the table. As it stands now, Tarantino has said he plans to retire as a director after releasing his next movie. This no doubt increases the pressure for the legendary filmmaker to to choose a project that feels just right if it will also serve as his swansong, and he's been taking his time mulling over different options.

One interesting movie that could serve as the director's next and likely final movie would be Kill Bill: Volume 3. For years, Quentin Tarantino has teased doing a follow-up to the Kill Bill movies, and he said in 2019 that there were discussions with Uma Thurman about the possibility. Back in June, he suggested that the main reason he hasn't really gone all in on Kill Bill 3 was because the first two movies were so taxing, telling the Playlist, "I f--king killed myself on Kill Bill, went around the world, I don't want to think about that s--t anymore."

This isn't to say Quentin Tarantino has written off Kill Bill: Volume 3. Before that might happen, however, he wants to take on some kind of comedy side project. On Tuesday, he was present at the Rome Film Festival where he received a lifetime achievement award from iconic Italian filmmaker Dario Argento. Per Deadline, here's what Tarantino told RAI's Fabio Fazio when pressed if Kill BIll 3 would be his next movie.

"Why not? ... But first I want to make a comedy. It's not like my next movie. It's a piece of something else that I'm thinking about doing - and I'm not going to describe what it is. But part of this thing, there is supposed to be a Spaghetti Western in it."

Tarantino notes that this comedy Western idea he has isn't a movie, but it's unclear what exactly it will be. He does go on to offer more details about what this comedy would entail, which he seems to suggest is already on the board to start production sometime soon. As Tarantino says: