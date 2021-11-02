Stranger Things star and real-life daughter of Uma Thurman, Maya Hawke, has responded favorably to the idea of being part of director Quentin Tarantino's oft-rumored sequel, Kill Bill 3. While the project has been far from confirmed, fans of Tarantino's bloody revenge saga have repeatedly endorsed Maya Hawke for a role, and though the actress acknowledges the futility of some rumors, she does state that she would love the opportunity.

"There are always rumors about that. Quentin is on his own darn schedule. He'll do what he wants when he damn well wants. But I've known him my whole life and if he ever wanted to work with me again, of course, I would love to."

Maya Hawke has worked under the direction of Tarantino before, in 2019's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, and her clear desire to reunite with the seminal filmmaker go wonderfully well with his ringing endorsement of her, and his excitement over casting her in a potential Kill Bill threequel. "I think it's just revisiting the characters, 20 years later, just imagining the Bride and her daughter B.B. having 20 years of peace," Tarantino said of the idea previously. "And then that peace is shattered. The Bride and B.B. are on the run. The idea of being able to cast Uma and her [real-life] daughter Maya would be f-cking exciting."

The idea of third movie in Tarantino's Kill Bill series has been on the minds of movie fans ever since Kill Bill: Vol. 1 planted the perfect seed for a sequel. Thus, the idea that has germinated for all this time is that the daughter of Vivica A. Fox's assassin would embark on her own vengeance-fuelled vendetta against The Bride (with many suggesting Dune star Zendaya for the role), with Maya Hawke entering the fray as The Bride's daughter.

While Quentin Tarantino has stated that he plans to make just one more movie before walking away from filmmaking, he has teased that his swansong could indeed be Kill Bill 3. "Well, I just so happened to have had dinner with Uma Thurman last night... I do have an idea of what I would do," the director said while speaking with Andy Cohen for an interview on Andy Cohen Live. "That was the whole thing, was conquering that concept, exactly what's happened to the bride? And do I want to do? Because I wouldn't want to just come up with some cockamamie adventure. She doesn't deserve that, you know, the bride has fought long and hard. But now I actually have an idea that could be interesting. I wouldn't do it for a little bit. It would be at least three years from now, or something like that, but it is definitely in the cards."

More recently, when asked again about the project recently, Tarantino again suggested that the sequel could certainly be on the cards. "Why not? ... But first I want to make a comedy," he said last month. "It's not like my next movie. It's a piece of something else that I'm thinking about doing - and I'm not going to describe what it is. But part of this thing, there is supposed to be a Spaghetti Western in it."

Maya Hawke meanwhile will soon return to the role of Robin Buckley in Netflix's Stranger Things season 4. This comes to us from The Guardian.