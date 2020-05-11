If Quentin Tarantino ever gets around to making Kill Bill: Vol. 3, Vivica A. Fox wants in. As fans of the movies may well recall, Fox played Vernita Green, one of those responsible for taking out the Bride in bloody fashion. Uma Thurman's character got her revenge, killing Green in one of Volume 1's most memorable scenes. Be that as it may, Fox can't wait for the sequel to happen, if it ever does.

Vivica A. Fox is currently promoting her new movie Arakansas. During a recent interview, she was asked about the prospect of Kill Bill 3. She explains that Uma Thurman and Quentin Tarantino have been having discussions about it, which she hopes will materialize into something real. Here's what Fox had to say about it.

"Oh my gosh, I can't wait. It rears its ugly head every couple of years. They'll say, 'So, Vivica, Kill Bill 3, they're trying to make a sequel to all your movies,' and I'm like, 'I think they're waiting for my daughter to grow up.' And then you always hear that Quentin falls in and out of love with Hollywood. He's like, 'I'm done, I'm back, I'm done.' (Laughs.) So, the latest I've heard is that him and Uma have been talking, and I'd love for them to figure it out. Quentin is great with flashbacks and figuring out some kind of way to make his characters alive again in a film. So, I'm really hoping that Vernita Green gets her revenge."

Quentin Tarantino has discussed the possibility of completing the trilogy from time to time over the years. The idea, it seems, would be for Green's daughter, who was left alive by the Bride, to seek revenge on the woman who killed her mother. As Vivica A. Fox points out, a number of years would need to pass to have that make sense. But since Kill Bill: Volume 1 was released in 2003, we're certainly approaching that point, if not there already.

The Kill Bill movies, which Quentin Tarantino counts as one in his filmography, grossed $330 million at the box office. So a studio would almost certainly jump at the chance to make the proposed sequel. Speaking further, Vivica A. Fox recalled filming the grueling fight sequence between Vernita and Beatrix.

"Oh my God, I trained for six months. I literally went from a size 8 to a size 2. I couldn't hold on to the weight at all. It was intense and grueling, but I loved every single bump and bruise. I always stretched and took Epsom salt baths to get ready to kick each other's butt for 12 hours each day of filming the fight scene; it took four days. I'll never forget the fourth and final day of filming the fight; I counted 30 bruises on my body, and I was proud of every single one of them. I earned them."

Quentin Tarantino's latest, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, was a huge hit, critically and commercially. The writer/director hasn't revealed what he will be doing next officially, but it will be his tenth feature. Tarantino has repeatedly said that he will retire from directing following his tenth movie. So, in theory, Kill Bill 3 would need to happen sooner rather than later. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.